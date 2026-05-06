The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) Returns to NYC, a High-Signal, Complete View of the Tech Market

Finance Tech. Finally, All in One Place.

The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) returns to the Javits Center on November 18–19, 2026.

It’s a practical environment where finance teams can see how tools actually work, understand integration considerations, and compare options with clarity.” — RD Whitney, FATE Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo FATE ) returns to the Javits Center on November 18–19, 2026.Designed for CFOs, Controllers, and finance operators actively evaluating technology, FATE is a curated, efficient alternative to the traditional trade show. Built to help teams compare solutions side-by-side, see real workflows, and move forward with decision confidence.This year’s keynote lineup brings together a unique mix of business, performance, and resilience perspectives, featuring Barbara Corcoran (Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur), Jamie Hess (TEDx speaker and performance coach), and Dan Cnossen (Paralympic athlete and recent Milan Games competitor).FATE 2026 will kick off Day 2 with a featured panel of finance leaders from JetBlue, CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, and Pep Boys, offering a grounded look at how large organizations evaluate and implement finance technology in practice.With 100+ exhibitors and 80+ theatre sessions, including FATE’s signature Stack Hacks (a practical, workflow-focused approach to demos) attendees get a comprehensive, high-signal view of the finance technology landscape in one place.“FATE is designed to compress weeks of research into two focused days,” said RD Whitney, FATE Director. “It’s a practical environment where finance teams can see how tools actually work, understand integration considerations, and compare options with clarity.” Registration is now open at $295, with a limited-time $100 discount using code FATEMEDIALearn more and register today.

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