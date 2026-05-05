Lisa Coppola Releases Official Music Video for 'Life Is What You Make It'

The new video for "Life is What You Make It" is out now. Photo Credit: James DeSalvo’s original photo (edited with AI) Lisa Coppola in the studio with Grammy® winning producer, Lonnie Parks, who produced the track.

Cinematic video brings Lisa Coppola's message of identity, purpose, and self-expression to life.

This video reflects something I believe - that we don’t have to choose just one version of ourselves, we can be both grounded & free, structured & creative, and build a life that reflects all of it.” — Lisa Coppola

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Any Other Name Records is proud to announce the release of the official music video for Lisa Coppola's latest single, “Life Is What You Make It”.“Life Is What You Make It,” written by Dennis Sy, delivers an uplifting blend of Americana/Adult Contemporary with blues and rock influences, anchored by Coppola’s emotionally resonant vocal performance. The track was produced by multi-GRAMMY-winning Lonnie Park, who also performed all instrumentation and contributed backing vocals, creating a rich and dynamic sonic foundation.The video expands on the song’s central themes of perspective and empowerment, presenting a cinematic narrative that explores identity, purpose, and the freedom to embrace multiple facets of who you are. Through a visual journey from professional life to artistic expression, Coppola brings to life the idea that success and creativity are not mutually exclusive, but can coexist fully. The video was created and directed by Coppola, incorporating both live performance elements and carefully curated AI-assisted visuals to enhance the storytelling while maintaining a human-centered creative vision."Life Is What You Make It" is the first release from Coppola’s forthcoming EP, 'Showing Up As Myself', in which authenticity, growth, and personal transformation is the theme.Coppola’s recent work has achieved international recognition, including chart success with “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Remix 2024,” which reached #10 on the iTunes UK Overall Chart, #1 on the UK Easy Listening Chart, and #1 on the Portugal Overall Albums Chart. She also earned #1 on the iTunes World Music Chart as part of Amy McAllister’s Power of One Movement and has charted #8 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart with Oliver Sean’s Real Indie Project.To learn more about Lisa Coppola, you can visit her website at www.LisaCoppola.com . The video for “Life Is What You Make It” can be watched on YouTube and to listen to the track, you can find it on all major streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify , Amazon Music, TIDAL, and Pandora.

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