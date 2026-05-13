Gunter’s Greenhouse Earns 2026 Best of North Carolina Award

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gunter’s Greenhouse, a family-owned plant nursery serving the Raleigh-Durham area, has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award winner, recognizing its impact on the local gardening community and its approachable, customer-first philosophy. Known for helping both new and experienced plant owners succeed, the greenhouse has built a reputation for turning uncertainty into confidence, one plant at a time.Located on Angier Avenue, Gunter’s Greenhouse offers a wide range of high-quality, locally grown plants, from easy-care houseplants to rare varieties, along with outdoor annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets, and shrubs. Customers will also find pottery, curated soils, and a custom indoor plant mix designed to support long-term plant health. What sets Gunter’s apart, however, is not just its selection but its commitment to guidance. Through workshops, planting events, and one-on-one support, the team creates an environment where questions are welcomed and learning feels hands-on rather than overwhelming.“We believe everyone can grow something with the right support,” said a member of the Gunter’s Greenhouse team. “Our goal has always been to meet people where they are and help them build confidence, whether they are starting with their first plant or expanding a full garden.”This focus on education and encouragement has helped Gunter’s cultivate lasting relationships with customers across the region. The 2026 Best of North Carolina Award reflects not only the quality of its products but the consistency of its approach.As Gunter’s Greenhouse looks ahead, the team remains focused on expanding its educational offerings and continuing to serve as a trusted resource for the community.For more information click here!

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