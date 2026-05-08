bOydestiNy Releases 'Muévelo Baila,' a Latin-Infused Dance Anthem Out Now

Let Yourself Go!

Lead single from upcoming album “Óyeme!,” “Muévelo Baila” fuses Latin house, R&B, and dance pop into a vibrant, rhythm-driven experience.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer bOydestiNy (the musical alter ego of Michael Anthony Thornton) announces the release of his latest single, “Muévelo Baila,” a high-energy Latin-infused dance track available today on all major streaming platforms.

Driven by a four-on-the-floor rhythm and infused with reggaeton and Latin house elements, “Muévelo Baila” delivers an irresistible, club-ready sound designed to ignite dance floors, radio airplay, and global EDM playlists. The single marks the first release from bOydestiNy’s upcoming album “Óyeme!” (Listen Up!), scheduled for July 2026.

This new single departs slightly from his 2024 mostly R&B rich "Love is Forever" album by blending R&B, Latin house, and dance pop influences, the track creates an immersive sonic experience built on motion, rhythm, and emotional intensity. Its infectious hook—centered around the phrase “Muévelo” (“move it”)—captures the spirit of the song’s real-life inspiration.

The lyrics draw from a moment in a Miami nightclub, where bOydestiNy found himself captivated by the movements of a mesmerizing Latina dancer. What began as admiration quickly turned into connection, as he invited her to dance—encouraging her with the now-signature refrain that drives the song’s energy and appeal.

“It’s a song that makes you move—you can’t fight what the music’s doing to you,” says bOydestiNy.

A multi-instrumentalist and former keyboardist for Pieces of a Dream, bOydestiNy has shared the stage with legendary artists including Bill Withers and Patti LaBelle. As a solo artist, his catalog has reached over 2 million Spotify listeners and garnered more than 1,500 radio spins across 80+ stations.

With “Muévelo Baila,” bOydestiNy continues to evolve his sound—incorporating richer Latin instrumentation, modern production, and his signature soulful approach. The result is a vibrant, feel-good anthem that invites listeners to surrender to rhythm, connection, and the power of the dance floor.

“Muévelo Baila” is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all major digital platforms.

For more information, visit the official bOydestiNy website.

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