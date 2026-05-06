TWO Capital Announces Addition of Will Martin as Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

As TWO Capital continues to scale its multi-strategy real estate and private equity platform, the firm adds senior leadership to drive capital markets.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TWO Capital (“TWO” or the “Firm”), a multi-strategy investment firm that operates a diverse set of real estate and private equity companies, today announced that Will Martin has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations.In this role, Martin will help lead the Firm’s capital formation, investor relations, and strategic growth initiatives across TWO’s expanding investment platform. He will work closely with the Firm’s leadership team to further institutionalize the business, strengthen investor engagement, and expand relationships with family offices, institutional investors, and strategic capital partners.Martin brings extensive experience across real estate private equity, credit, development, and alternative investments. Prior to joining TWO Capital, he served as Vice President, Investor Relations & Equity Capital Markets at Peachtree Group, where he was actively involved in capital formation, investor engagement, and strategic initiatives across multiple investment vehicles and platforms.“We are excited to welcome Will to the TWO Capital team,” said Wesley G. Taubel, Co-Founder & Partner of TWO Capital. “Will brings a strong institutional mindset, strategic perspective, and deep experience across investor relations and capital markets that aligns extremely well with where we are headed as a firm. As we continue to scale the platform and expand our investor base, we believe he will play an important role in helping position TWO for long-term growth.”“Will’s background across capital formation, investor engagement, and alternative investments makes him a strong addition to our leadership team,” added Ralph B. Wilson, Co-Founder & Partner of TWO Capital.Martin added, “I’m incredibly excited to join Wes, Ralph, Sean, and the broader TWO Capital team at such an exciting point in the Firm’s evolution. TWO has built a highly differentiated platform with strong operational expertise, entrepreneurial leadership, and compelling investment opportunities across multiple sectors. I look forward to helping expand the Firm’s capital markets strategy, deepen investor relationships, and support the continued growth and institutionalization of the platform.”Martin holds an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).About TWO CapitalTWO Capital is a multi-strategy investment firm that operates a diverse set of real estate and private equity companies, focused on creating value across residential, mixed-use, opportunistic real estate strategies, and real estate-related operating businesses. The Firm combines entrepreneurial execution with institutional-quality investment management to pursue differentiated opportunities across targeted growth markets. Since its founding in 2010, the firm’s leadership team has collectively developed, acquired, financed, and managed over $1 billion of real estate assets across the Southeast.

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