The Pet Diabetes Care Market is projected to grow to $3.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6%

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The Business Research Company’s Pet Diabetes Care Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet diabetes care sector has been experiencing notable expansion recently, reflecting a growing focus on improving the health and wellbeing of companion animals. As diabetes becomes increasingly common in pets, innovative treatments and advanced monitoring tools are emerging, setting the stage for continued market growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and promising developments shaping this industry.

Current and Future Market Size of the Pet Diabetes Care Market

The pet diabetes care market has shown strong growth in recent years, with its size projected to increase from $2.4 billion in 2025 to $2.63 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This historic growth has been fueled by a rising number of diabetes diagnoses in pets, the introduction of standardized insulin treatments, expansion of veterinary clinic networks, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and an increase in pet ownership overall. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Key drivers for this forecast include the development of smart insulin delivery systems, wider availability of home-based monitoring devices, growing use of telemedicine platforms, enhanced research investment in veterinary endocrinology, and the emergence of species-specific oral medications for diabetes. Major trends anticipated during this period involve broader adoption of insulin therapy among pets, rising use of at-home glucose monitoring, heightened awareness around diabetes management in companion animals, integration of telehealth services, and the creation of oral hypoglycemic drugs tailored for different species.

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Understanding Pet Diabetes and Its Impact

Pet diabetes is a condition that affects an animal’s ability to regulate blood sugar due to insufficient insulin production, complete insulin deficiency, or improper insulin utilization. This metabolic disorder not only impacts energy conversion but can also lead to a variety of related health issues such as heart disease, pancreatitis, urinary tract infections, kidney problems, and skin infections. Effectively managing diabetes in pets requires ongoing care and monitoring to prevent complications and maintain their quality of life.

Growing Demand for Pet Insurance Fueling Market Expansion

One significant factor propelling the pet diabetes care market forward is the increasing demand for pet insurance. This type of coverage helps pet owners manage veterinary costs by offering financial protection against unexpected medical expenses, ensuring timely and adequate care for their animals. Pet insurance is gaining popularity as veterinary treatment fees rise, encouraging owners to seek plans that provide peace of mind. Importantly, pet diabetes care complements insurance by enabling early diagnosis and continuous management of diabetes, which reduces emergency situations and costly treatments, making insurance claims more predictable and manageable. For example, in April 2025, the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) reported a rise in insured pets in North America to 7.0 million in 2024 from 6.25 million in 2023, marking a 12.2% increase. This surge highlights how the growing uptake of pet insurance is directly supporting the expansion of the pet diabetes care market.

View the full pet diabetes care market report:

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Pet Diabetes Care Market Dynamics Across Regions

In 2025, North America stood as the largest market for pet diabetes care, reflecting the region's strong veterinary infrastructure and high pet ownership rates. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rising awareness of pet health issues, expanding veterinary services, and increasing pet adoption. The comprehensive market report also covers other important regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

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