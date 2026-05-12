Taco Bros Food Truck Earns 2026 Best of North Carolina Award

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taco Bros Food Truck has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award winner, recognizing the Triad-based business for its steady growth, reliable service, and consistent execution at events of all sizes. Since launching in 2019, Taco Bros has built a strong presence across the region by delivering made-to-order food with the kind of pace and organization large events demand, earning repeat bookings from corporate clients, schools, and community organizers alike.What began as a single trailer has developed into a multi-unit operation capable of serving high-volume crowds without losing focus on quality. Taco Bros Food Truck’s menu centers on Mexican street staples like tacos, quesadillas, and burritos, each built fresh with grilled meats, vegetables, and house-made salsa. That consistency extends beyond the food. With fully licensed and insured units and a trained team behind each service, Taco Bros has positioned itself as a dependable partner for events where timing and execution matter.“We’ve always taken pride in doing things the right way, showing up prepared, cooking everything fresh, and making sure people are taken care of,” said a member of the Taco Bros team. “This recognition means a lot because it reflects the work we’ve put in over the years and the trust our community has placed in us.”The Best of North Carolina Award highlights businesses that earn strong community support while maintaining high standards in their field. For Taco Bros Food Truck, the recognition reinforces a trajectory built on consistency and word-of-mouth momentum.Looking ahead, Taco Bros plans to continue expanding its reach across the Triad while maintaining the same level of service that built its reputation. With a growing calendar of events and a team experienced in handling both small gatherings and large-scale crowds, the business is focused on staying ready for whatever comes next.For more information click here!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.