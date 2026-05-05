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After Memorial Day: JBLM’s DuPont Gate scheduled to temporarily close for construction

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD – The Washington State Department of Transportation will close the Joint Base Lewis-McChord DuPont Gate for two weeks.

Gate closure specifics

The JBLM DuPont Gate will begin its typical weekend closure at 9 p.m. Friday, May 22. Rather than opening after Memorial Day, the gate will remain closed until 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 9. 

Visitors, members of the military and civilian contractors will use a different gate during the closure.

Access to DuPont remains open

Northbound Interstate 5 traffic using exit 119 will be able to cross the overpass toward DuPont, Steilacoom or southbound I-5. People using the overpass will not be able to turn right toward JBLM.

The closure may be rescheduled or extended due to rain. WSDOT will update travelers of any schedule changes on the real-time travel map.

Improvement details  

Crews will build a raised concrete traffic island in front of the gate. The concrete island will guide traffic coming onto or leaving the base. The closure also allows for final paving on the closed portion of the ramp and base entrance.

When the gate reopens, the east side of the interchange will be in its final configuration. Two right lanes from the northbound I-5 off-ramp will go into JBLM while the left lane will take drivers across the overpass.

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After Memorial Day: JBLM’s DuPont Gate scheduled to temporarily close for construction

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