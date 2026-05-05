Steve and Gina Merritt Recognized as Leaders In LifeWave as Company Reaches #1 Momentum Position And #13 Global Ranking

Top Leaders Steve and Gina Merritt - Back to Back Steve and Gina Merritt with their THIS IS IT Team #1 in Momentum Position Bravo Award

Our focus has always been on personal growth, leadership, and building a strong community of individuals committed to improving their lives.” — Steve Merritt

OCOEE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent leaders Steve and Gina Merritt are being recognized as part of the growing global community within LifeWave, a wellness company that has continued to advance in industry rankings.According to reports from Direct Selling News , LifeWave has progressed from #32 globally to #22, and most recently to #13, based on company revenue and performance metrics. The company has also received the Bravo Growth Award in recognition of its expansion within the direct selling industry.Individual results will vary. For typical earnings information, please refer to LifeWave’s Income Disclosure Statement: LifeWave Income Disclosure Statement In addition, Business For Home has ranked LifeWave among the top companies in its Momentum Rankings, including achieving the #1 position at multiple points, reflecting increased activity and engagement within its independent distributor network.Steve and Gina Merritt have been active within LifeWave’s independent distributor community since 2023, focusing on leadership, personal development, and community engagement.Industry observers note that sustained growth within the direct selling sector is typically supported by consistent product demand, leadership development, and broad participation across independent distributor networks.Steve and Gina Merritt were also recognized with an Outstanding Leadership Award, highlighting their presence within the LifeWave community.LifeWave continues to expand its global footprint, with activity increasing across multiple regions. The company’s positioning within both revenue rankings and momentum indicators reflects ongoing engagement within its independent distributor base.About Steve and Gina MerrittSteve and Gina Merritt have over 40 years of experience in the network marketing channel. They are currently two of the most influential leaders in the industry. Steve and Gina have been brand partners with LifeWave for 4 years and played a big role in LifeWave becoming one of the number one momentum companies in the industry, and created to number one team in LifeWave. The Merritt’s have devolved systems offering leadership development initiatives and community-based training focused on personal growth, communication, and organizational development within the direct selling industry.About LifeWaveLifeWave is a global wellness company that markets its products through an independent network of distributors. The company operates in multiple international markets and focuses on it’s patented X39 patch technology designed to support general wellness.DisclosureLifeWave brand partners are independent contractors. Individual results will vary. Earnings, rank advancement, and business success depend on individual effort, time commitment, skill, and market conditions. LifeWave does not guarantee any level of income or success. For typical earnings information, please refer to the official LifeWave Income Disclosure Statement.

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