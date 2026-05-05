Beyond the Spa: Experts Share Simple Ways for Moms to Prioritize Well-Being This Mother’s Day

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother’s Day is often celebrated with brunch and flowers, but for the modern mother balancing a relentless "daily juggle," the most valuable gift is often the permission to prioritize her own well-being. This year, experts are shifting the conversation from time-consuming spa days to practical, effective self-care that fits into a busy schedule.“For many mothers, the daily juggle of family and work often leaves self-care at the bottom of the to-do list,” says Dermatologist Dr. Leah Cardwell. “But the solution doesn't have to be a full day at the spa. For signs of fatigue and stress, ease is the secret to success.”According to Dr. Cardwell, the most effective beauty and wellness routines are those that actually get finished. Consistency outperforms complexity every time.“I find my patients are more likely to follow simple routines consistently, and I see better results from products that allow them to indulge and treat themselves without compromising on ingredients,” says Dr. Cardwell.To help moms feel refreshed and "put together" without adding hours to their morning, Dr. Cardwell recommends three high-impact, quick-fix solutions:• Instant Temperature Control: To combat the physical heat of a busy day, Secret’s new Whole Body Cooling Deodorant Mist (Relaxing Lavender) is an instant pick-me-up. It is clinically demonstrated to cool the skin by 10 degrees on contact.• Cellular Repair: For facial care, Olay’s Micro Sculpting Cream with Triple Collagen Peptide works instantly to activate cells, visibly repairing signs of aging and fatigue.• Daily Hydration: For body care, Native Moisturizing Body Wash turns a standard daily shower into a luxurious, 24-hour hydration treatment.Prioritize You:Whether it’s a cooling mist or a more hydrating shower, the goal this Mother’s Day is to integrate "micro-moments" of luxury into the existing routine. By choosing products that multitask and repair instantly, moms can maintain their well-being without sacrificing precious time.For more expert tips on how to simplify your self-care routine and to explore these Mother's Day essentials, visit:

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