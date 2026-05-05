Marty Judnich & Michael P. Sherwood Launch Judnich & Sherwood P.C., Client-Focused DUI Defense in Montana

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judnich Law Office is introducing a new name and direction for the firm, along with an updated website, built around one idea: making it easier for people to get real help when they’re dealing with something like a DUI.

For many people, being charged with DUI or a related offense is unfamiliar and overwhelming. Questions often come quickly: What happens next? Will I lose my license? How long will this process take? What will it cost?

Judnich & Sherwood P.C. is structured to address those concerns from the outset. The firm focuses on making legal help more accessible and less intimidating by providing clear communication, timely responses, and a straightforward understanding of what clients can expect.

Built Around What Clients Need Most

The firm’s approach centers on reducing uncertainty and helping clients feel more in control during a stressful time. Key elements of that approach include:

- Direct access to an attorney, so clients can communicate openly about their case;

- Transparency around cost and process, helping answer common questions early;

- Efficient use of client funds, with work handled thoughtfully to avoid unnecessary expense; and

- Prompt and attentive case handling, recognizing the urgency of DUI-related matters.

This structure is designed to give clients practical guidance while respecting both their time and financial concerns.

What Does DUI Defense Actually Involve?

DUI defense is not limited to a single outcome. Depending on the facts of a case, legal strategy may involve working to reduce or avoid license suspension, limit exposure to jail time, or challenge the charge itself.

Judnich & Sherwood P.C. approaches each case with the goal of avoiding a conviction whenever possible. At the same time, the firm recognizes that every situation is different. Some cases may allow for dismissal, while others may require negotiating for reduced charges or alternative outcomes.

That process involves evaluating the details of the stop, the evidence, and how the case is being handled within the court system. From there, clients are given a clear understanding of their options and what each path forward may involve.

Experience Grounded in Montana Courts

Judnich & Sherwood P.C. is led by founders Marty Judnich and Michael Sherwood, both of whom bring extensive experience practicing in Montana courts.

Marty Judnich has practiced in Montana for more than 20 years. He is admitted to all Montana and Washington state courts, as well as several federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the National College of DUI Defense and has completed instructor training through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in DUI investigation.

Michael Sherwood, a Montana native, has been practicing since 2016 and represents clients across a range of legal matters, including criminal defense, personal injury, family law, and employment law. He is admitted to the Montana State Bar, the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Montana Trial Lawyers Association and the Montana Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, and he serves on the District of Montana Criminal Justice Act (CJA) Panel. His background includes a Certificate in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the University of Montana School of Law.

Together, their experience allows the firm to navigate complex legal issues while maintaining a focus on clear communication and practical outcomes.

A More Approachable Legal Experience

The firm’s direction reflects a focus on cutting through uncertainty and providing clients with a clear path forward. The firm prioritizes straightforward communication, prompt responses, and a disciplined approach to building each case.

Rather than adding complexity, the goal is to provide clients with a steady, well-informed defense strategy and the confidence to make decisions.

The firm’s updated website, jslawmt.com, offers additional information about DUI defense and what individuals can expect when facing charges in Montana.

About Judnich & Sherwood P.C.:

Judnich & Sherwood P.C. is a criminal defense firm in Montana, focused on DUI cases, with additional experience in family law and personal injury, offering clear, client-centered legal guidance.

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