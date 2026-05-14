Go Addressable Builds Momentum in 2026 with New Members, Research, and Upfronts Programming

Go Addressable Welcomes New Members as Research Shows That 78% of Advertisers Say Addressable TV Will Be a Factor in 2026 TV Upfront Negotiations

The momentum Go Addressable is experiencing reflects shared industry commitment to making premium video more measurable, actionable, and outcome-driven for advertisers.” — Tim Myers, Executive Director, Go Addressable

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go Addressable , the industry trade group dedicated to advancing addressable TV advertising and its use of deterministic identity, today announced the addition of new supporting members DoubleVerify, Mastercard, OpenAP, Philo, and Veeva Crossix. Additionally, the organization published research with Advertiser Perceptions showing that 78% of advertisers say that addressable TV will play a role in 2026 Upfront negotiations. Go Addressable will celebrate these and other milestones at its annual TV Upfronts Brunch on May 14, convening advertisers, publishers, platforms, and technology partners to hear why agentic AI and deterministic measurement drive smarter outcomes.The effectiveness of addressable TV advertising and deterministic identity brings multiple benefits to advertisers, especially for accuracy and accountability of media spend. As advertisers shift toward outcome-driven, data-enabled video buying, agencies and brands should be taking an addressable-first approach. Historically, confusion around planning, buying and measurement of addressable and deterministic identity has slowed its adoption. Through education, research, and collaboration, Go Addressable is bringing clarity and alignment to the ecosystem in a privacy-focused way, enabling advertisers to fully realize the value of addressable TV at scale.“The use of deterministic identity is essential to enabling accurate, consistent audience targeting and measurement across data-driven video,” said Chris LoRusso, Chief Business Officer at OpenAP. “Go Addressable plays an important role in advancing education and collaboration across the ecosystem, and we’re proud to support efforts that make it easier to plan, execute, and measure across premium video at scale.”Findings from Advertiser Perceptions StudyGo Addressable’s study with research firm Advertiser Perceptions illustrates the growing mindshare of addressable TV advertising. Among advertisers who expect addressable TV to factor into their Upfront plans, 73% say addressable TV will be ‘important’ or ‘very important’ to their negotiations. Advertiser Perceptions conducted the research in April 2026 using responses from 300 U.S. marketing professionals at agencies and brands who are responsible for $1 million or more in yearly ad spend. The full report is available here “Considering the rapid migration of audiences to addressable TV, I would expect advertisers to leverage it as a core part of their 2026 TV Upfront negotiations and deals,” said Tim Myers, executive director, Go Addressable. “The momentum Go Addressable is experiencing reflects shared industry commitment to making premium video more measurable, actionable, and outcome-driven for advertisers. When our research and education help the industry move forward together, it builds the addressable TV channel as a foundation for better outcomes.”‘Addressable Master’ Training CourseBuilding on the success of its Addressable TV Certification program launched earlier this year, with over 1,000 media professionals completing the first level module Addressable Essentials, Go Addressable has launched the second module in the series – Addressable Master. This course will focus on areas critical to modern video strategy – Cross-Platform Planning and Execution and Strategies for Effective Measurement. Supporting accessibility and education to help marketers confidently plan, activate, and measure addressable TV across the ecosystem, this course extends the free Addressable Essentials course for those looking for actionable skills and best practices. Addressable Master is now available on Substack at goaddressable.substack.com . The third module, Addressable Pro, will be coming in 2H 2026.“Education fuels both personal growth and industry progress. As addressable capabilities scale across the TV ecosystem, it’s exciting to see Go Addressable’s set of courses provide the building blocks for agencies and advertisers to understand how deterministic data within identity, measurement and targeting work together to make the most of their investments in the channel,” said Benjamin Vandegrift, SVP, Measurement Strategy & Innovation, VAB. “Innovative data strategies are changing how our industry operates. As an insights & advocacy organization, we at the VAB have found Go Addressable’s courses to be a comprehensive resource for understanding how TV is evolving while providing marketers actionable proof points for adopting data-driven addressable TV within their media mix."New Next In Media Podcast SeriesTo bring discussions of addressable TV to the forefront with a broader audience, Go Addressable is partnering with Next In Media to produce a 5-part podcast interview series highlighting key topics and organizations in the addressable space. In the first episode, which premiered on March 31 and is available on Spotify and YouTube, Mike Shields hosts a discussion with Carat North America CEO Mike Law. A second episode will debut in May, and the series will continue throughout the year.About Go AddressableGo Addressable is a trade organization led by TV distribution companies and cross-industry supporting members to help maximize the scale, impact, and value of TV as a marketing platform. Our mission is to further accelerate the advancement of addressable TV advertising powered by high-fidelity deterministic identifiers in a way that is trusted, scalable and effective for advertisers to incorporate into their campaigns and for programmers looking to make their inventory addressable. Go Addressable will achieve this through advocacy and education within the industry; problem-solving and action around industry challenges; and by working to facilitate the use of addressable advertising campaigns for buyers and sellers of TV inventory. For more information on how to participate, please visit www.goaddressable.com Media ContactAnthony LoredoVP, Public Relations, BasisEmail: anthony.loredo@basis.comPhone: 917-573-4157

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