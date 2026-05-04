CIM mourns loss of Catherine Sanchez, supervising cook

Catherine Sanchez, a correctional supervising cook at California Institution for Men (CIM), passed away April 23, 2026.

She dedicated 26 years of service to the state.

She began her career with the California Youth Authority at the Heman G. Stark Youth Correctional Facility as a cook specialist II in September 1998.

Sanchez then transferred to CIM in March 2007, where she remained until her untimely passing.

“Catherine will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with her,” according to CIM.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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