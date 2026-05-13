Wilshire Finance Partners Provides $8.15 Million Bridge Loan for California Assisted Living Facility Acquisition

$8.15 Million bridge loan supports acquisition and repositioning of distressed senior housing asset Wilshire Finance Partners

Financing supports an experienced operator’s plan to acquire, improve, and stabilize a distressed senior housing asset in California.

Wilshire’s ability to evaluate complex transactions allows us to support experienced operators when conventional lenders may not be able to move with the same flexibility or certainty.” — Don Pelgrim

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilshire Finance Partners , a leading private debt fund and direct commercial real estate lender, announced the closing of an $8,150,000 first lien bridge loan for the purchase of an assisted living facility in California.The borrower, an experienced owner-operator already managing a separate assisted living facility, identified an opportunity to acquire a distressed senior housing asset that had been foreclosed on by its lender and placed into receivership. The property had struggled under prior ownership, resulting in operational and financial underperformance. Although the receiver had made incremental improvements, the asset remained below its full potential at the time of sale.Wilshire structured the bridge loan to support the borrower’s acquisition and repositioning plan. The financing included reserves specifically allocated for capital improvements and operational support during the transition period.“This transaction is a strong example of where flexible bridge capital can make a meaningful difference,” said Don Pelgrim, CEO of Wilshire Finance Partners. “The borrower had a clear business plan, operating experience, and the ability to improve the property. Our role was to provide a financing structure that supported the acquisition, transition, and stabilization strategy.”The loan was originated through Wilshire’s ALF FlexBridge ™ program, which is designed for transitional assisted living and senior housing assets. The program provides fast, flexible bridge financing for owners and operators acquiring, refinancing, or repositioning assisted living facilities. Wilshire’s senior housing lending strategy is part of the firm’s broader private credit platform, which includes the WFP Income Fund, a real estate-backed income fund focused on short-term, secured private debt.With the financing in place, the buyer is positioned to implement operational enhancements, invest in the property, stabilize occupancy and cash flow, and ultimately improve the property’s performance and value. Financing for assisted living facilities often requires a lender that understands both the real estate and the operational story,” Pelgrim added. “Wilshire’s ability to evaluate complex transactions allows us to support experienced operators when conventional lenders may not be able to move with the same flexibility or certainty.”About Wilshire Finance PartnersFounded in 2008, Wilshire Finance Partners is a leading private debt fund and direct commercial real estate lender providing short-term bridge loans from $1 million to $10 million for commercial real estate, multifamily, and seniors housing. Wilshire specializes in fast, flexible capital solutions for borrowers seeking certainty of execution in complex or time-sensitive situations.Notices:This communication is directed to real estate professionals only. This communication is not a loan approval, agreement, or commitment to lend. Loans made by Wilshire Finance Partners, Inc., California Department of Real Estate Broker License number 01523207 and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, Finance Lenders License number 603K729; WFP Income Fund, LLC, California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, Finance Lenders License number 603K726; WFP Opportunity Fund, LLC, California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, Finance Lenders License number 603K725; or WFP Income Fund REIT, LLC, California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation Finance License number 60DBO-99184.Equal Opportunity Housing Lender.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.