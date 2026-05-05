New EGLE-backed study identifies opportunities to improve end-of-life battery management

A new analysis commissioned by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) reveals significant shortcomings in how Michiganders manage the ever-increasing number of batteries in their lives, including widespread public confusion, limited recycling access, and more than 10,000 tons of batteries heading to landfills each year.

The Michigan 2025 Battery Gap Analysis, conducted by Resource Recycling Systems (RRS), also highlights a major opportunity – with the right infrastructure and policies – to recover valuable materials, strengthen domestic supply chains, and reduce environmental and safety risks.

The study examined how people manage batteries at end of life, the volume of batteries generated and disposed of annually, and the accessibility of recycling options across the state. The analysis focused on common household batteries, including AAA, AA, C, D, 9V, button-cell, and coin types, while excluding automotive and electric vehicle batteries.

The complete analysis is available for download from the NextCycle Michigan website.

Findings reveal a fragmented system that struggles to keep pace with growing battery use. Improper disposal not only can cause fires and environmental contamination but also represents a missed opportunity to recover critical minerals that could be reused in manufacturing as part of Michigan’s circular economy.

“Resident surveys indicated many residents are confused about where and how to recycle batteries,” said Elisa Seltzer, NextCycle Michigan program director with RRS. “This is reflective of the current state of end-of-life battery management in Michigan, with over 10,000 tons of batteries in the waste stream, limited access to drop-off sites, lack of clear information, and inconsistent program funding. However, 95% of those surveyed indicated a willingness to recycle batteries if convenient drop-offs and clear guidance were made available.”

The report outlines several priority areas for improving battery recovery and recycling:

Establishing an advisory group to guide policy and program development.

Assessing and expanding existing recovery infrastructure.

Exploring extended producer responsibility, or EPR, legislation for sustainable funding.

Improving access to recycling drop-off locations.

Coordinating statewide education and outreach.

Expanding capacity for battery recovery and processing.

The findings will help create a strategy to improve battery circularity statewide. EGLE is developing a comprehensive strategy to improve battery circularity in the state that will incorporate the analysis results alongside input from industry stakeholders, local governments, and community organizations.

“Batteries – both consumer and electric vehicle batteries – are a unique opportunity for Michigan based on our strong roots in industry and the investments we’ve made toward a circular economy,” said Julie Staveland, assistant director of EGLE’s Materials Management Division. “We are well positioned to implement best practices for proper battery management to mitigate safety and environmental risks while reaping the benefits of jobs across the battery recovery and recycling value chain. We are taking action to ensure that we keep our residents safe, capture valuable materials, and build a stronger local economy.”

As part of the effort, NextCycle Michigan, EGLE’s flagship initiative to advance circular economy solutions, will launch a Battery Solutions Accelerator this year to seek innovative approaches to address end-of-life battery challenges, with applications opening later that year.

The Battery Gap Analysis builds on Michigan’s broader efforts to modernize its recycling system. It complements the state’s biennial Michigan Gap Analysis, which evaluates recycling and composting infrastructure statewide. RRS conducts both studies through NextCycle Michigan.

State leaders emphasize the importance of addressing battery waste. By improving collection systems, educating residents, and investing in recycling capacity, Michigan aims to reduce risks while unlocking the economic and environmental benefits of a more circular battery life cycle.