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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 04, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 05, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains undeclared fish (anchovies) Company Name: Ocinet, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Ocinet, Inc., of Downey, California, is recalling all “…And Kimchi” branded sliced kimchi, UPC 8541200408, UPC 8541200409, and UPC 8541200411 (the “Product”) because the Product contains undeclared fish (anchovies). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this Product.

The recalled Product was distributed to six retail locations:

Zion Market - 8330 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, CA 92111

Zion Market - 4800 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92620

Zion Market - 750 S Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Zion Market - 5400 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90621

Zion Market - 2340 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth, GA 30096

Zion Market - 2405 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville, TX 75067

The Product is sold in a 126 oz (3.57 kilogram) clear plastic jar, a 63 oz (1.78 kilogram) clear plastic jar, and a 30 oz (850 gram) clear plastic jar, all marked with the “… And Kimchi” logo in red font. The UPC numbers are 8541200408 (126 oz jar), 8651200409 (63 oz jar), and 8541200411 (30 oz jar). Product images for the 126 oz jar are below.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of fish. Distribution of the Product has been suspended until the company is certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased this Product and have concerns about the inclusion of the allergen are welcome to return the Product to the retail store where any such Product was purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the retail store where the product was purchased as set forth below:

Zion Market - San Diego, CA, (858) 268-3300

Zion Market - Irvine, CA, (714) 832-5600

Zion Market - Los Angeles, CA, (213) 302-3792

Zion Market - Buena Park, CA, (714) 367-5400

Zion Market - Duluth, GA, (770) 813-3200

Zion Market - Lewisville, TX, (972) 315-1734

The retail stores may also be contacted via email with any questions at help@zionmarket.com.

Or, consumers may contact the manufacturer at:

Ocinet, Inc.

Recall Manager

customerservice@ocinetinc.com