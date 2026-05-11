North Country Limousine Expands Luxury Fleet with Premium Volvo 9700 Coach Bus

The Volvo 9700 is engineered for comfort and efficiency. Up to 54 passengers can enjoy a sophisticated travel experience with advanced amenities.

Seating for Up To 54 Passengers in Long Island Transport Provider’s Newest Luxury Coach Bus. Offering Premium Comfort, Modern Connectivity, and Climate Control.

The Volvo 9700 is a modern premium coach bus that combines luxury and practicality for groups ranging from high school sports teams to winery tour guests.” — James Snider

SELDEN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Country Limousine, the premier private transportation provider in Suffolk County, NY, is proud to announce the latest expansion to its fleet with the acquisition of a state-of-the-art Volvo 9700 Coach Bus. This addition reflects the company’s commitment to high-capacity, premium travel solutions for large groups in the region.The Volvo 9700 is engineered for comfort and efficiency. Up to 54 passengers can enjoy a sophisticated travel experience with advanced amenities.• Premium Comfort: Ergonomic, plush leather seating makes long-distance travel on Long Island and within NYC a relaxing experience.• Modern Connectivity: Integrated power outlets at every seat offer efficient charging for smartphones and devices.• Superior Utility: An onboard restroom ensures convenience for long trips with fewer stops. Expansive underneath storage compartments are ideal for luggage, sports gear, and equipment.• Custom Climate Control: An advanced climate control system keeps every seat comfortable during Long Island’s humid summers or brutal winters.“As the premier choice for school, sports, and private travel, we strive to provide better comfort and long-distance utility for events and group outings,” said James Snider at North Country Limousine. “The Volvo 9700 is a modern premium coach bus that combines luxury and practicality for groups ranging from high school sports teams to winery tour guests.”TRANSPORTATION TAILORED for MAJOR GROUP EVENTSWith 54 spacious passenger seats, the Volvo 9700 is the ideal choice for organizations and private groups who require reliable, coordinated transportation. North Country Limousine is positioning the new premium coach bus as a vital option for several key sectors.• Academic Travel: Academic travel within New York often leads to New York City. The Volvo 9700 is an ideal choice for class trips to the American Museum of Natural History, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the New York Historical Society, the Bronx Zoo & New York Aquarium, and the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.• Athletic travel: Comfortable and reliable transit for high school and collegiate sports teams is now available for institutions traveling within Long Island, into New York City, or even to neighboring states.• Regional Outings: The company’s new coach is optimized for popular group destinations, like adventure group travel to Six Flags Great Adventure, scenic wine tours on the North Fork, or travel to the Long Island Expo Center or The Cradle of Aviation Museum for major international expos.• Corporate and Special Events: Corporate groups heading to Hampton Retreats, Wedding Guest transportation, and private outings of any nature.A high seating capacity helps enhance cost-efficiency, keeping the cost per passenger accessible for groups.A PRIVATE BUS SERVICE BACKED BY SEAMLESS LOGISTICSAs one of Long Island’s most experienced transportation providers, hiring the Volvo 9700 comes with the benefit of a proven logistics team. North Country Limousine is well-known for its home base and real-time chauffeur logistics. The company’s home office manages advanced route planning, while experienced local drivers make on-road decisions informed by extensive knowledge of traffic flows and optimal routes. Traffic conditions are anticipated, mitigated, and monitored in real time. North Country makes it easy to book the Volvo 9700 luxury bus by visiting their Contact Us page and filling out the form.ABOUT NORTH COUNTRY LIMOUSINENorth Country Limousine has served Long Island and New York’s Tri-State Area for over 20 years. DOT-compliant transportation services are provided for luxury winery tours, academic travel, sports team travel, private airport transportation, and general private transportation. The company provides flexible solutions with a fleet of vehicles ranging from luxury Town Cars and SUVs to its newest Volvo 9700 coach bus. With 170 positive Google Reviews , they are known as a trusted source for transportation on Long Island.

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