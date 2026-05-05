Gates to open two weeks early for motorized vehicles at Portneuf Wildlife Management Area

Why does Idaho Fish and Game close gates to motorized travel on the Portneuf WMA during the winter and spring months?

This nearly 4,000-acre WMA is a key part of a mule deer winter range that wraps around the Portneuf Mountains from Inkom to Lava Hot Springs. The deep draws and brush covered slopes of the WMA provide both forage and security cover for mule deer and other wildlife such as sharp-tailed grouse and turkeys throughout the year, but its general western exposure provides superior habitat in the winter months.

Simply put, reducing disturbance by motorized vehicles helps protect our wintering wildlife seeking refuge at the Portneuf WMA. In fact, all visitors to the WMA in the winter and spring months should do their part to give wildlife their space.

What kinds of outdoor activities can be enjoyed at the Portneuf WMA?

Big game hunting, upland game hunting, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, bird watching, and even primitive camping can be part of anyone’s outdoor recreation experience at this beautiful WMA. For more information, including a map of the area, check out https://idfg.idaho.gov/visit/wma/portneuf or give the Southeast Region Fish and Game office a call at 208-232-4703.

Did you know?

During the 1860s, a stagecoach route passed through Portneuf Canyon linking Salt Lake City, Utah and Virginia City, Montana. The stage often carried gold from Montana mines to Salt Lake City banks. The narrow canyon and thick brush provided the perfect setting for stage robberies, and bandits flocked to the area to ambush gold-laden stages. The site’s popularity with men on the wrong side of the law eventually earned it the name “Robbers Roost.”