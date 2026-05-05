Prime Minister Carney announces The King’s approval of Canada’s next Governor General

CANADA, May 5 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that, on his recommendation, His Majesty King Charles III has approved the appointment of the Honourable Louise Arbour as the next Governor General of Canada.

As Governor General, Ms. Arbour will be the representative of His Majesty The King in Canada. She will be Canada’s 31st Governor General since Confederation and the first Governor General of Canada appointed by His Majesty.

Ms. Arbour is a world-renowned legal scholar, judge, and leader in human rights and justice. With a career of service spanning more than five decades, she has held nearly every office a Canadian jurist can hold, and several that no Canadian had held before. She was appointed as a judge to the Supreme Court of Ontario, the Court of Appeal for Ontario, and the Supreme Court of Canada. In 1996, she was appointed by the United Nations (UN) as Chief Prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and for Rwanda. In these roles, she led efforts that resulted in the first conviction for genocide since the Genocide Convention and the first indictment for war crimes of a sitting head of state.

Ms. Arbour was appointed High Commissioner for Human Rights by the UN Secretary-General in 2004 and later served as UN Special Representative for International Migration from 2017 to 2018. More recently, Ms. Arbour delivered the Independent External Comprehensive Review on misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, which became a catalyst for unprecedented culture change and reform.

Ms. Arbour is a Companion of the Order of Canada, Canada’s highest civilian honour, and a Grande officière de l’Ordre national du Québec. She has received nearly 100 honours and awards, including 42 honorary doctorates from universities around the world. Ms. Arbour’s experience, judgement, moral clarity, and conviction will serve Canada exceedingly well.

The Prime Minister expresses his deepest thanks to Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon for her exemplary tenure as Governor General and for her lifetime of advocacy for Inuit rights, Indigenous self-determination, and the preservation of Indigenous language, culture, and identity. Her legacy will endure not only in her service, but in the way she served – with an unshakable belief in Canada.

Quote

“Across more than five decades, the Honourable Louise Arbour gave voice to those whose dignity was denied, held institutions to account, and changed lives through her service. As Canada’s next Governor General, Louise Arbour will represent the best of Canada to our citizens and to the world – a Canada clear-eyed about the challenges we face, and steadfast in the values we uphold. A Canada that is not just strong, but good. A Canada that is not just prosperous, but fair. A Canada that is not just for some, most of the time – but for all, all of the time.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

As a constitutional monarchy with a parliament comprised of the Sovereign, the Senate, and the House of Commons, Canada’s form of government is among the most stable and enduring in the world. With an evolving role that predates Confederation, the Governor General acts on behalf of the Sovereign, Canada’s Head of State.

The Governor General’s responsibilities include carrying out constitutional duties, serving as commander-in-chief, representing Canada at home and abroad, encouraging excellence, and bringing Canadians together.

Biographical note

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