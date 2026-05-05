L-Charge Surpasses 1 Million kWh per Month, Powering Fleet Operations Without Grid Delays

L-Charge Rideshare Depot

L-Charge, a leading provider of off-grid charging and power solutions announced its monthly generation has exceeded 1GWh of energy delivered to their customers.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L-Charge, a leading provider of off-grid Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) and power solutions, today announced its monthly generation has exceeded 1GWh of energy delivered to their customers – a milestone that reflects L-Charge’s ability to enable fleet electrification at the scale and speed the industry requires.

Today, L-Charge’s network is supporting hundreds of vehicles daily across active fleet depots, delivering high-power charging with uptime above 97%. Customers are able to deploy sites in 4-6 weeks and operate at predictable per-kWh pricing on a per-mile basis – without waiting 12-36 months for grid upgrades.

For fleet operators, the constraint is no longer vehicle supply – it is access to power. Across key markets, utility interconnection timelines continue to stretch from one to three years, delaying electrification plans and leaving assets underutilized.

“Fleets are ready to electrify, but they cannot afford to wait years for infrastructure,” said Stephen Kelley, CEO of L-Charge. “This milestone shows that Off-Grid charging has moved from the pilot stage to a critical part of a fleets charging strategy ”

A charging site powered by L-Charge can support various operational profiles. A site using 33,000 kWh per day – equivalent to ~1 million kWh per month – could support 800+ robotaxis/rideshare vehicles or over 100 Class 8 trucks daily. Whether our partners need a full Level 3 fast charging hub or to unlock megawatt-scale charging (MCS), L-Charge is ready to roll out self-sufficient charging power – for as little as $0.35/kWh.

L-Charge’s off-grid model enables operators to bring charging capacity online in weeks, not years, by delivering integrated power and high-speed DC fast charging without requiring immediate utility upgrades. This approach allows fleets to activate depots, begin vehicle utilization, and scale capacity in parallel with grid development – while avoiding exposure to volatile demand charge structures.

The model is already being applied across high-utilization sectors – including rideshare, logistics, transit, and emerging autonomous fleets – where charging downtime directly impacts revenue and service levels. In these environments, reliability and time-to-deployment are often more critical than marginal differences in energy price.

“Every month a fleet waits for power is a month lost,” Kelley added. “What we are seeing now is a shift toward on-demand energy – where infrastructure adapts to operational needs, not the other way around.”

By delivering energy as a service, L-Charge removes the need for upfront infrastructure investment and provides a consistent per-kWh pricing model, enabling operators to plan and scale with cost predictability.

Having surpassed 1 million kWh per month, L-Charge is now focused on expanding deployments across North America, supporting fleets that need immediate, scalable power to keep electrification plans on track.

About L-Charge

L-Charge delivers off-grid ultra-fast EV charging and site power to fleets, property owners, and municipalities awaiting grid connection. Powered by clean fuels, L-Charge’s platforms provide immediate, scalable power where it’s needed most – helping fleets avoid grid delays, cut emissions, and electrify faster. In the past year alone, the company delivered over 7 million kWh to fleets across the U.S. Learn more at https://l-charge.net

L-Charge

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