JetStream Federal Credit Union Receives NCUA Approval to Expand Community Field of Membership into Broward County

Jetstream logo

South Florida is home to hardworking families that deserve a financial partner built around their interests, not profit margins.” — Jeanne Kucey, President & CEO of JetStream Federal Credit Union

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JetStream Federal Credit Union, in partnership with CUCollaborate, today announced it has received approval from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) to expand its community field of membership to include Broward County, Florida, bringing its eligible membership base to approximately 4.7 million residents across Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

Founded in 1948, JetStream serves more than 14,000 members across four branches in Florida and Puerto Rico. As a Low-Income Designated (LID) credit union and certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), the credit union is chartered to serve populations historically excluded from mainstream financial services. CUCollaborate, a data and analytics CUSO, guided JetStream through the strategy and application process that led to today's approval.

"This approval is a meaningful step forward in our mission," said Jeanne Kucey, President & CEO of JetStream Federal Credit Union. "South Florida is home to hardworking families that deserve a financial partner built around their interests, not profit margins. CUCollaborate brought both the expertise and the tools to make this expansion possible. Their guidance was invaluable every step of the way."

"When a credit union is this committed to serving underserved communities, helping them expand their reach is exactly the kind of work we exist to do," said Sam Brownell, CEO & Founder of CUCollaborate.

###

About JetStream Federal Credit Union

JetStream Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida, serving more than 14,000 members across four branches in Florida and Puerto Rico. As a Low-Income Designated credit union and certified CDFI, JetStream is committed to empowering underserved families and communities to achieve their financial goals. Federally insured by NCUA.

About CUCollaborate

CUCollaborate is a data and analytics CUSO that helps credit unions maximize growth, impact, and performance. By combining proprietary data and technology with deep subject matter expertise, CUCollaborate empowers credit unions to adapt and thrive through smarter strategic decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.