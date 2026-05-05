DEVCOM Armaments Center’s Col. Kevin Shilley retires with leadership legacy

By Tyler Barth

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. -- For 25 years, Col. Kevin Shilley has served in various leadership roles, furthering warfighter missions and deploying in combat to support the Global War on Terrorism.

Now, he is moving on towards his next adventure.

Shilley will retire as the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center’s Military Deputy effective Friday, July 31, with a retirement ceremony to say farewell held on Friday, May 1.

Shilley has served a variety of positions and worldwide locations throughout his career. Among his honors are the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal and Army Commendation Medal.

Originally from Olympia, Wash., Shilley was driven to enter the military by an inherent desire to serve his country, following in his grandfathers’s footsteps. He joined the Army Reserve Officer’s Training Corps at Washington State University where he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army Field Artillery Branch in 2001.

Between 2001 and 2008, Shilley served in a variety of Field Artillery leadership positions, culminating with the command of Headquarters Battery, 1-6 Field Artillery. He has conducted more than 35 static-line jumps and multiple airborne and sling-load operations. He deployed to Hungary once and Afghanistan twice.

In 2009, Shilley transitioned to the Army Acquisition Corps in pursuit of a new professional challenge. Over nearly a decade he served in contracting and leadership roles of increasing complexity and responsibility, often in Europe and Asia and while supporting multinational training exercises.

In 2018, Shilley took command of the 902nd Contracting Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and the next year he was deployed to Iraq to serve as the Chief of Contracting for the Regional Contracting Center-Operation Inherent Resolve, Iraq. While overseas, he commanded over 40 active duty, National Guard and Reserve Soldiers charged with acquisition support for combat operations in Iraq, Jordan and Syria.

After his return home, Shilley re-assumed command of the 902nd Contracting Battalion and led contracting efforts to establish the Seattle Field Hospital in CenturyLink Field during the depths of COVID, along with establishing vaccination sites on the western seaboard.

When Shilley’s command at Joint Base Lewis-McChord ended in 2021, he attended the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. for a year. Shilley was promoted to colonel and assigned to the Armaments Center as its military deputy after his studies concluded.

A father of two, Shilley said he’s excited for what the next chapter will bring and he believes it is simply a good time to retire.

He hopes to use his open schedule to spend time with his family and take part in hobbies like hiking, fishing and homebrewing. He expressed humbled pride in being able to help with re-organizing and establishing the Armaments Center’s “G-Staff” structure to better align with typical Army units and in responding to numerous orders and tasks during a high tempo period.

Above all, Shilley said he is happy for the opportunity to lead, mentor and grow future Army leaders. Shilley said he has benefited from, and tried to be, the best Army leader for his organization, civilians and for Soldiers.

Good military leaders, he said, act as strategic force multipliers, for when leaders impart positive traits and styles, they create ripples which propagate throughout Army. He described the process as follows:

“As Soldiers we all eventually PCS (permanent change of station) to new duty stations, and those I led incorporate my influence into their leadership style. They move somewhere else, pass that on, and it continues to grow as you interact with more and more people during your career.”

According to Shilley, leaders who take care of their people find that trust and mission success naturally follow – while this philosophy has endured changing missions, Shilley is confident his continuous focus on taking care of the people has borne him fruit. It’s this legacy, he said, for which he hopes people will remember him.

Shilley said he is thankful for those who trusted in him and those who ensured he could focus on other facets of a mission. He also expressed gratitude to his family, including his wife Alexis, son Cole and daughter Eleanor, for always being by his side.

The leadership at Picatinny Arsenal, including Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition and Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, feted Shilley for his excellence in service to the country.

“His legacy is not just in the missions accomplished, but in the Soldiers he shaped, the organizations he strengthened, and the trust he has earned at every level,” Reim said during Shilley’s retirement ceremony. “We celebrate Kevin’s service, sacrifice and the lasting impact he leaves behind, and wish him and his family joy in the new adventures ahead.”