Partnerships take center stage at 2025 DLA Supply Chain Symposium

Amid rising global tensions and stressed supply chains, the Defense Logistics Agency’s 2025 Supply Chain Alliance Symposium and Exhibition opened June 11 with a clear purpose: strengthening the defense industrial base through strategic partnerships.

Held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, the annual symposium drew government and industry leaders to collaborate on this year’s theme, “Driving Combat Readiness: Leveraging Partnerships to Strengthen the Defense Industrial Base.”

“This year’s theme is incredibly relevant as we all work to ensure our nation’s Logistics Combat Support Agency is postured to deliver agile, adaptive and resilient logistics support across the continuum of conflict,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, commander of DLA Aviation.

Referring to DLA’s 2025–2030 strategic plan and its four imperatives: people, precision, posture and partnerships, Ellsworth explained DLA is recalibrating its capabilities and workforce to better meet future conflict scenarios, support integrated deterrence, and improve forecasting and agility.

He also presented a letter on behalf of DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly recognizing three Virginia leaders for their commitment to the Capital Region Military Alliance: retired U.S. Army Col. Mike Flanagan, civilian aid to the Secretary of the Army of Virginia South; Becky McDonough, CEO of Oakville and Prince George Chamber of Commerce; and retired Marine Maj. Gen. Craig Crenshaw, Virginia secretary of veterans and defense affairs.

Crenshaw welcomed attendees with a nod to both history and modern logistics.

“The economic impact of our defense partners is considerable – over $150 billion – representing about 16 percent of the commonwealth’s economy,” Crenshaw said. “We take pride in our military and are proud to help current and former military families access health care, education, safe and affordable communities, and competitive employment opportunities across Virginia.”

He cited President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s early experience in a 1919 transcontinental military convoy as a formative moment that would eventually lead to the U.S. interstate highway system, an enduring example of logistics foresight.

“We can thank the experiences of a 29-year-old Dwight Eisenhower for the highway system that we all traveled to be here and that your companies use to move goods and services,” Crenshaw said.

Navy Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for international and industry engagement, delivered the morning keynote and reinforced the call for a more resilient and modern industrial base.

“Our ability to deter and outpace the threats depends not only on what we fight with, but how we partner to build, deliver and – very importantly – sustain that capability,” Ver Hage said. “Your success is the Department of Defense’s success.”

He explained the department’s strategic push to reduce dependence on adversarial sources, increase domestic manufacturing, and partner with small businesses and allies across the global industrial base.

“We cannot outpace our competitors with a supply base that is just-in-time, stressed thin or optimized solely for cost efficiency,” he added.

Breakout sessions followed the keynote, covering topics like recycling critical materials, DLA R&D innovations, and matchmaking opportunities for small businesses looking to engage with prime contractors and DLA buyers.

In the afternoon, Christine Michienzi, founder and CEO of MMR Defense Solutions, said supply chain fragility has plagued the U.S. for some time. She cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine as events that heightened public awareness.

"The general public really wasn’t aware of supply chain fragility until they couldn’t get a car because of a microelectronic shortage and they couldn’t get baby food," Michienzi said.

She warned that adversarial control of critical resources has weakened U.S. resilience. "China has the ability to cripple our industrial base, both commercial and DOD, if they so choose," Michienzi said. "These are just shots across the bow."

Michienzi called for unified industrial policy across government sectors, noting the Defense Department can't solve the issue alone.

"DOD is not the driver. We’re only 1% of the demand for semiconductors and 1% of the demand for rare earths and critical minerals," she said.

She suggested acquisition decisions should consider industrial-base health. "Industrial-base health should be one of the criteria to making acquisition decisions," Michienzi said. "We always talk about cost, schedule, performance, and we just assume the industrial base will be there. We have to stop doing that."

She also emphasized the need to address both supply and demand. "If you don’t bring that demand to the U.S. to support these capabilities… you’re going to fail," she said.

Michienzi addressed concerns about advanced manufacturing. "There’s a misperception that advanced manufacturing will supplant all traditional manufacturing, and that is not true," she said.

She concluded, "The U.S. defense industrial base, for the most part, is not really healthy and resilient and cannot surge production when it’s needed," adding that a "whole-of-government effort" is required.

The day ended with a [Voice of the Customer Panel](https://www.dla.mil/About-DLA/News/News-Article-View/Article/4215190/defense-leaders-outline-challenges-needed-supply-chain-transformations/) moderated by DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly. The panel featured logistics leaders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Defense Contract Management Agency who emphasized the need for collective investment, interoperability, predictive logistics, and data-driven risk management to ensure warfighter readiness. Panelists highlighted challenges like supply chain vulnerabilities and the importance of setting supply chains in operational theaters, stressing the need for data interoperability and collaborative efforts across the defense landscape.

The symposium continued June 12 with additional keynote speakers and sessions focused on supplier operations, advanced manufacturing, and the integration of small businesses into the defense logistics framework.

Date Taken: 06.11.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 12:17 Story ID: 564395 Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnerships take center stage at 2025 DLA Supply Chain Symposium, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.