Joint Task Force DC Support United States Secret Service, Provides Medical Care to Civilian

WASHINGTON —- National Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia (JTF-DC) supporting DC Safe and Beautiful mission, respond to shots fired and provided medical care to a bystander at the National Mall, May 4, 2026.

According to a Secret Service press statement by Deputy Director Matthew Quinn, the Secret Service agents patrolling the White House perimeter spotted a suspicious individual who appeared to have a firearm at about 3:30 p.m. Monday at 15th Street and Independence Avenue Southwest near the Washington Monument. The man, later identified as 45-year-old, Michael Marx, was approached by uniformed officers. The alleged suspect then attempted to flee, reached for a firearm, and fired towards the officers. Officers returned fire and hit the suspect resulting in multiple gunshot wounds.

A quick reaction force (QRF) of National Guardsmen in the area quickly responded to the sound of nearby gunshots.

“We were positioned at the corner of 14th Street and Constitution when we heard the gunshots," said U.S. Army Sgt. Lionel Duplessis, a combat medic from the Mississippi National Guard. “Once shots were here, we sprinted towards the scene.”

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. William Harger, platoon leader and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Taurian Haynes, the platoon sergeant with the Mississippi National Guard led the QRF which included Duplessis.

Guardsmen assisted U.S. Park Police in evacuating and securing the area and set up a 360 degree-security perimeter. They also identified a teenage bystander who sustained minor injuries from a bullet ricochet, grazing both feet.

“While treating the patient, I focused on keeping the injured bystander calm,” Duplessis said. "I kept the situation under control as much as possible.”

The swift and meaningful responses by the QRF highlight the National Guard’s unique role as a community-based force with the training, discipline, and local knowledge to support law enforcement authorities and enhance public safety.

"Our presence helps ensure that people can move safely and continue to appreciate the history of the city.” said Duplessis, "Having the ability to care for Guardsmen and the public is something I take pride in."

“We’re very proud of Sgt. Lionel Duplessis," said U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia. "I’m proud of the entire team and continually amazed by our Guardsmen who run towards danger to take care of their teammates, and most importantly, the citizens we’re here to defend.”