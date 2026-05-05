A Symbol of Sacrifice: Honoring Our Gold Star Families This May

Every day, service members make selfless sacrifices to defend our country, and their families stand proudly alongside them. As a nation, we thank them for their service, but our support must not end when their service does.

Each year, we lose hundreds of military members to combat, illness, accidents, and suicide. In 2025 alone, the Navy lost 196 active-duty Sailors, leaving behind loved ones who now carry the title of a Gold Star family.

More Than a Day of Remembrance While Memorial Day is a vital day of remembrance, the Navy Gold Star program dedicates the entire month of May to Gold Star Awareness. The program works to educate our communities on what it means to be a Gold Star Survivor.

Throughout the month, it offers opportunities for these families to connect, share their stories, and participate in events that pay tribute to their fallen heroes. It’s a chance to build a network of support with others who understand their unique journey.

How You Can Show Your Support While no gesture can repay the debt we owe our fallen heroes, we can recognize their service by helping their families preserve their memories.

Acknowledge the Pin: When you see someone wearing the Gold Star or Next-of-Kin Lapel Pin, understand that it represents an immeasurable sacrifice. A simple, respectful acknowledgment can mean the world.

Honor Their Legacy: Behind every pin is a story of a fallen service member and a strong Survivor carrying on their memory. Let's ensure those legacies are never forgotten.

Let's work together to honor the service of the fallen by supporting the families who carry their light forward.

The Navy Gold Star Program is the official Navy program providing long-term support, resources, and community to surviving families of sailors who died while on active duty, regardless of location or manner of death. It offers dedicated coordinators for personalized assistance, benefits counseling, and outreach to honor the memory of the fallen service member. For more information, visit: http://www.navygoldstar.com or http://www.facebook.com/navygoldstar or call 1-888-509-8759.