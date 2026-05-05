Raising the Standard: Quentin Brown Named 2025 AQAP Civilian Evaluator of the Year

In an era where readiness, adaptability, and leader development define the strength of the Army, few professionals embody these priorities more than Quentin Brown, recipient of the Army Quality Assurance Program (AQAP) Civilian Evaluator of the Year 2025 award. Serving as the Director of the Quality Assurance Directorate at the United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Mr. Brown’s leadership has had a measurable and lasting impact across the Army Learning Enterprise.

Leading Excellence in Army Quality Assurance

At the core of Mr. Brown’s success is his commitment to the mission of the Army Quality Assurance Program, to ensure that training, education, and leader development meet the highest standards across all components of the force. The Quality Assurance (QA) program plays a critical role in evaluating institutions against the Army Enterprise Accreditation Standards (AEAS), ensuring that doctrine, training, leadership, and education collectively support operational readiness.

As Director, Mr. Brown leads efforts that extend far beyond a single institution. His team conducts internal and external evaluations of Noncommissioned Officer Academies (NCOAs) worldwide, while also augmenting accreditation teams across the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM). His work directly influences the development of over hundreds of thousands of Soldiers annually through professional military education systems.

Driving Impact Across the Army Learning Enterprise

Mr. Brown’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the credibility and effectiveness of quality assurance processes. Under his guidance, the Quality Assurance Office has:

• Enhanced synchronization across 33 NCO Academies globally • Strengthened compliance with AEAS through rigorous evaluations • Improved communication between stakeholders, instructors, and institutional leaders • Elevated the standard of accreditation preparation and execution

His influence was notably recognized during major accreditation efforts, where institutions under his oversight achieved some of the highest scores in their history, demonstrating both the effectiveness of QA systems and the professionalism of Army educators.

A Leader Focused on People, Standards, and Readiness

Mr. Brown is known not only for technical excellence, but for his ability to develop people and build cohesive teams. Through workshops, mentorship, and collaborative engagements, he has fostered a culture of continuous improvement among Quality Assurance Evaluators across the force. He emphasizes shared responsibility, professionalism, and mission alignment, ensuring that QA personnel understand their role as the “eyes and ears” of commanders when it comes to maintaining standards and identifying opportunities for improvement.

Supporting the Transformation to USANCOA

Mr. Brown’s leadership has also supported the institutional transformation of the former NCO Leadership Center of Excellence into the United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, reflecting the Army’s commitment to a more integrated and academic approach to Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education. This transformation underscores the importance of quality assurance as a cornerstone of institutional credibility, ensuring that the Academy continues to produce disciplined, adaptive, and highly capable enlisted leaders.

Conclusion

As the Army continues to evolve in a complex global environment, the importance of quality assurance cannot be overstated. Mr. Brown exemplifies the professionalism, vision, and dedication required to uphold and advance these standards.

His selection as the Army Quality Assurance Program Evaluator of the Year is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence, his impact on the Army Learning Enterprise, and his role in shaping the future of Noncommissioned Officer education.

Through his leadership, the Army is not only maintaining standards, it is raising them.