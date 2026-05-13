NVBDC-Certified Companies Recognized at 2026 Michigan Celebrates Small Business Summit & Awards Gala

Interim Chief Executive Officer Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors. Left to Right: Russ Bruner, Chief Operations Officer, Kristen Poole, Account Executive, and, Brian Vella , President & CEO of United Image Group Tony Cook, CEO of Great Lakes Label, LLC

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly recognizes two NVBDC-certified companies, United Image Group and Great Lakes Label, LLC, for their outstanding achievements at the 2026 Michigan Celebrates Small Business Summit & Awards Gala, held April 21–22, 2026.At this year’s event, United Image Group was honored as Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year, while Great Lakes Label, LLC was named one of the Top 50 Companies to Watch in 2026 by the Small Business Association of Michigan. These recognitions highlight the strength, growth, and impact of veteran-owned businesses across the state.Members of the NVBDC Certification Team , including Jeff King, Director of Operations and Certification, and Toni Moses, NVBDC Relationship Manager, attended the event to support and celebrate these outstanding companies.Led by President Brian Vella, United Image Group is a Michigan-based branding and visual communications company serving clients nationwide across commercial, healthcare, education, and nonprofit sectors. The company delivers a full suite of services, including apparel, promotional products, signage, and comprehensive branding solutions. Since becoming NVBDC certified, United Image Group has strengthened its credibility and market presence, with customers consistently recognizing the certification as a mark of trust and validation.“We are honored to be recognized as Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year,” said Brian Vella, President of United Image Group. “NVBDC certification has been a valuable part of our growth, and our customers consistently tell us it brings instant credibility to our business.”“United Image Group exemplifies the strength, resilience, and leadership we see across our NVBDC-certified businesses,” said Jeff King, Director of Operations and Certification at NVBDC. “Brian’s commitment to both his customers and the veteran community reflects the true impact of veteran entrepreneurship.”Alongside this recognition, Great Lakes Label, LLC (GLL) continues to demonstrate impressive growth and long-term success. Founded in 1994 by CEO Tony Cook, a U.S. Army Infantry veteran, the company began with humble beginnings, operating out of a one-bedroom office with a single press, and has grown into a leading flexographic flexible packaging printer.Today, Great Lakes Label produces labels, shrink film, tags, and other flexible packaging solutions, operating seven presses and generating $25 million in annual sales, with projections reaching $30 million by the end of 2026. The company employs 76 people and continues to expand year over year.Over the past six years as an NVBDC-certified business, Great Lakes Label has leveraged certification as a key driver of growth. Through NVBDC connections, the company has built relationships with Fortune 100 buyers, expanded its customer base, and strengthened its position in the market. The company actively incorporates the NVBDC certification into its branding, with customers recognizing it as a meaningful validation of credibility.“Being a member of NVBDC has been a great benefit and a catalyst to our growth strategy over the past six years,” said Tony Cook, CEO of Great Lakes Label, LLC. “The organization has provided us with valuable business connections, including introductions to Fortune 100 buyers, and has helped us build relationships that have led to new opportunities.”Both companies emphasized the value of NVBDC networking and events, noting that relationships built through the organization often develop into long-term business opportunities. Their continued engagement reflects the lasting impact of certification, not only in visibility, but in sustained growth and collaboration.As these companies demonstrate, NVBDC certification serves as more than a designation. It is a powerful business tool that enhances credibility, strengthens supplier diversity positioning, and creates direct pathways to corporate procurement opportunities. Veteran-owned businesses that become certified gain access to a national network of corporate members, educational resources, and strategic connections that can accelerate growth.NVBDC encourages veteran-owned businesses of all sizes to pursue certification and take advantage of these opportunities. From increased visibility to meaningful introductions with corporate buyers, certification provides a foundation for long-term success.NVBDC is also expanding opportunities beyond domestic markets through its growing international initiatives. Through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration and collaborations with global trade and finance partners, NVBDC is helping certified veteran-owned businesses access export education, trade resources, and international matchmaking opportunities. These efforts are designed to position veteran-owned businesses for success not only within the United States but in the global marketplace.As NVBDC continues its mission to connect certified veteran-owned businesses with corporate and international opportunities, success stories like United Image Group and Great Lakes Label highlight the real impact of certification and the value veteran entrepreneurs bring to the marketplace.Read more about this success story and more stories like it by visiting our success page About United Image GroupUnited Image Group is a Michigan-based branding and visual communications company providing apparel, promotional products, signage, and comprehensive branding services to clients across the United States.To learn more about United Image Group, visit their website: https://unitedimagegroup.com/ About Great Lakes Label, LLCGreat Lakes Label, LLC is a flexographic flexible packaging printer specializing in labels, shrink film, tags, and related packaging solutions. Founded in 1994, the company has grown into a leading provider serving customers across multiple industries nationwide.To learn more about Great Lakes Label, LLC, vist their website: https://greatlakeslabel.com/ About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It provides a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and industries, ensuring valid documentation of veteran status, ownership, and operational control.

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