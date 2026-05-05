Akron-Based Physician Network Ranks Among Nation's Top 1% Primary Care Practices, Alongside Cedars-Sinai & Sutter Health

Pioneer Physicians Network is one of only 6 Ohio practices and 45 nationwide honored in Elevance Health's 2026 Care Provider Recognition Program

This recognition is a meaningful validation of the care we deliver. This is the result of how our teams show up for patients every day, and the culture we’re continuing to build across Pioneer.” — Jason Shawbell, President

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Physicians Network, a physician-owned primary care network serving Northeast Ohio across 19 practice locations, has been named to Elevance Health's 2026 Care Provider Recognition Program, a distinction reserved for the top one percent of primary care practices in Elevance's national network of approximately 7,200 evaluated providers.

Pioneer Physicians Network is one of 45 honorees nationwide and one of only 6 practices recognized in Ohio, joining large integrated health systems including Cedars-Sinai (California), Sutter Health (California), and Summit Health Westmed Medical Group (New York).

The program recognizes primary care practices that demonstrate excellence across preventive care screenings, immunization rates, chronic disease management, medication adherence, and commitment to continuous learning. These are the outcomes that directly reflect the quality of care patients receive.

“This recognition from Elevance Health is a meaningful validation of the care we deliver across Pioneer Physicians Network. This is the result of how our teams show up for patients every day, and the culture we’re continuing to build across Pioneer,” said Jason Shawbell, President of Pioneer Physicians. “We prioritize safety, lead with kindness, and strive for consistent clinical excellence across every site. We are building a culture of belonging where every role matters and where our physicians and staff are empowered to do what’s right for the patients they care for.”

Pioneer Physicians Network is built on a value-based care model that prioritizes patient outcomes and physician autonomy. For an independent, physician-owned group, that structure is not incidental to this recognition; it is what makes it possible. Physicians who own their practices have a different relationship to the quality of care they deliver.

“Preventive care, chronic disease control, medication adherence: these are the quiet, hard parts of primary care that don't make headlines but determine whether someone has a heart attack at 62 or a long retirement instead,” said Dr. James Dom Dera, Chief Medical Officer. “The recognition reflects how our clinical teams show up, visit after visit: putting patient safety first, treating people with kindness, and pursuing excellence in the work. I'm grateful that our work is being seen, and proud to be part of Pioneer.”

Elevance Health's Care Provider Recognition Program is an annual designation honoring providers who exhibit outstanding performance across employer-sponsored, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage health plans. The 2026 honorees were announced May 1, 2026. For an independent, physician-owned network like Pioneer, the recognition affirms something broader: that community-based primary care can compete with the largest health systems in the country on the measures that matter most to patients.

“As a physician-owned and physician-led organization, our north star has always been and continues to be our patients and their relationship with their primary care physician,” said Dr. Victoria DiGennaro, Chief Executive Officer. “This recent recognition highlights what can be accomplished when that relationship is the priority in healthcare.”

About Pioneer Physicians Network

Pioneer Physicians Network is a physician-owned medical group dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered primary care throughout Northeast Ohio. With over 85 healthcare providers across 19 practice locations in Summit, Stark, and Medina counties, Pioneer Physicians Network is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

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