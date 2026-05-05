Public Library of IC launches Books and the City Issue 42 under the theme “Macao Just Read” to promote reading

MACAU, May 5 - The Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has released Issue 42 of its newsletter Books and the City, themed “Macao Just Read” in alignment with the Regulation to Promote Public Reading. This edition highlights the library’s efforts in promoting reading – including the “10-minute Read” campaign that serves to continuously foster citizens’ reading habits – and features insights from a seasoned reading advocate, a Macao bookstore operator, and an academic library representative on Macao’s reading culture. Readers are also invited to explore the city’s reading spaces. Members of the public are welcome to access or get the publication.

This issue is marked by rich contents. The “Library Handbook” section recaps the 2025 Macao Reading Festival, showcasing cross-sector fusion and cross-border collaborations to engage the public with reading and enjoy it. And it also introduces the exhibition “The Inheritance of Chinese Classics – Special Exhibition of the Macao Ancient Chinese Books Chamber and the Hong Kong Hok Hoi Library”, in the Sir Robert Ho Tung Library, offering a glimpse into Chinese classics and an understanding of the century-old Ancient Chinese Books Chamber around us.

The “Author’s Say” section features Macau’s Historical Witnesses, a trilingual publication capturing the city’s different aspects through 22 stories. Besides, the “New Launchings” section recommends a diversity of latest books and magazines, including also 10 Chinese, Portuguese, and English book reviews to expand the reading horizons and inspire readers to choose books.

3,000 copies of the current issue of Books and the City are available for free at the Cultural Affairs Bureau libraries, Macao tertiary institutions, Tap Seac Gallery, and several bookstores as well as artistic venues. The digital version can be accessed via the Public Library website: www.library.gov.mo.