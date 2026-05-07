Chandrani Gupta Chowdhury Advances Mobile Quality Engineering Strategy Across 80+ Global Markets

NAPERVILLE , IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chandrani Gupta Chowdhury , a senior Quality Assurance leader, is leading a large-scale mobile quality engineering initiative that support digital product releases across more than 80 international markets and is helping improve release efficiency, testing accuracy, and platform stability at McDonald’s Corporation.The initiative recently introduced a shift-left testing strategy designed to integrate quality validation earlier in the software development cycle. The approach has contributed to faster release timelines, improved system stability, and a measurable reduction in post-release mobile defects. This shift has led to an accelerated release schedule, system stability and a tangible decrease in post-release defects across mobile platforms with millions of customers worldwide.The recent increase of mobile deployment operations to a small number of pilot regions to a full-scale enterprise-wide model has been a major recent milestone in her work. Through her introduction of standardized release management processes and consistent workflows for global product releases, she has contributed to greater predictability and coordination within the global release cycles. The work to advance automation has also ensured that a team does not rely on manual testing, but instead is able to concentrate on higher-value engineering improvements whilst maintaining clearly set quality standards.Chandrani’s leadership has contributed to balancing cross-functional teams, comprising product, engineering and regional teams, following transparent reporting systems, and with data-driven release reviews. This has helped bring elevated levels of collaboration across markets and allow more consistent product rollouts in a rapidly moving digital landscape.Before joining McDonald’s, Chowdhury contributed to quality engineering initiatives at Amazon and Cognizant, including work involving large-scale consumer technology platforms.Alongside these initiatives, Chandrani is also contributing to ongoing research in quality engineering and software testing methodologies. Her research focuses on scalable automation frameworks and reliability practices designed to support faster and more stable digital product releases across large consumer technology platforms.

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