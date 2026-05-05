Attorney Rick Shapiro Named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Attorney Rick Shapiro at the at Virginia Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame Class of 2026 reception.

VIRGINIA BEACH , VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp is proud to announce that partner Richard N. (Rick) Shapiro has been named to the Virginia Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The honor recognizes attorneys who have practiced law for 30 or more years and have made significant contributions to the legal profession and their communities throughout their careers.The official Hall of Fame ceremony took place on April 30, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia, where leaders from across the Commonwealth's legal community gathered to celebrate this year's inductees.About Rick ShapiroRick Shapiro has practiced as a personal injury trial attorney for more than three decades, representing seriously injured clients and the families of those killed in catastrophic incidents across Virginia, North Carolina, and throughout the southeastern United States. Over the course of his career, Rick and his firm have secured settlements and verdicts totaling more than $100 million on behalf of their clients.He is board-certified as a civil trial advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (ABA-accredited) and has won client appeals before the Virginia Supreme Court, the Virginia Court of Appeals, the supreme courts of North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Tennessee, and three times before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. One of those Fourth Circuit decisions upheld a $2.5 million jury verdict in a defective product case involving a ride-on lawnmower that burst into flames and killed a Virginia man.Rick's previous honors include being named a 2022 Leader in the Law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly, recipient of the National Board of Trial Advocacy 2023 President's Award (one of only eight attorneys selected nationwide), and inclusion in Virginia Lawyers Weekly's 2024 Virginia's Go To Lawyers for Medical Malpractice. He has also been recognized by Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, U.S. News & World Report, and holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell.Beyond the courtroom, Rick is an American inventor with 18 U.S. patents to his name, including a folding wheel design licensed to Radio Flyer. He's also an Amazon #1 best-selling suspense thriller author whose novel Taming the Telomeres won the Gold Award in the 2015 Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest.Rick earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland and graduated With Distinction from George Mason University School of Law, where he served on the Law Review.About Shapiro, Washburn & SharpShapiro, Washburn & Sharp has focused exclusively on injury law since 1985. The firm represents seriously injured clients and grieving families across Virginia, North Carolina, and nationwide, with offices in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, and Kitty Hawk, NC. The firm handles cases involving car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, railroad/FELA claims, defective products, mesothelioma, brain and spinal cord injuries, and other catastrophic injury matters.About the Virginia Lawyers Weekly Hall of FameThe Virginia Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame recognizes attorneys with 30 or more years of legal practice who have demonstrated sustained excellence, leadership, and meaningful service to both the law and their communities. The annual class represents some of the most accomplished legal minds in the Commonwealth and includes a total of 30 Virginia judges and lawyers. Media Contact : Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp 4705 Columbus Street #304 Virginia Beach, VA 23462 (757) 460-7776 www.hsinjurylaw.com

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