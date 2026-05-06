ABQAURP Releases Advanced Physician Advisor Core Body of Knowledge (APA CBK) Online Course

ABQAURP’s New APA Core Body of Knowledge Course is Now Available for Preparation for the Advanced Physician Advisor Board Certification.

The APA CBK course focuses on the core competencies of the physician advisor role and is recommended in preparation for ABQAURP’s Advanced Physician Advisor board certification exam.” — Natasha Chen, MD, CHCQM, CPHYADV, FABQAURP

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABQAURP’s Advanced Physician Advisor Core Body of Knowledge (APA CBK) is a comprehensive, self-paced online course designed to strengthen the educational foundation for physician advisors and interprofessional health care team members involved in utilization management, care coordination, quality improvement, patient safety, and regulatory compliance and advances the mission to improve the quality of health care.

The APA CBK course focuses on the core competencies of the physician advisor role and is recommended in preparation for ABQAURP’s Advanced Physician Advisor and Health Care Quality and Management board certification exams.

The APA CBK online course covers six domains, including:

• Medicare Compliance and Regulatory Obligations

• Utilization Review

• Care Management/Coordination

• Quality Measures and Metrics

• Clinical Documentation Integrity

• Leadership, Ethics, and Regulatory Guidance

The comprehensive curriculum emphasizes collaboration among physicians, nurses, case managers, quality professionals, and health care leaders. Learners explore practical, real-world strategies that support effective team-based decision-making, improved performance across the continuum of care, and enhanced patient and organizational outcomes.

The Advanced Physician Advisor Core Body of Knowledge course is also a valuable resource for nurses, physician associates, and social workers, especially those working in utilization, quality improvement, case management, transitions of care, and QI committees or programs.

Visit the ABQAURP website at: www.abqaurp.org/APA or call (800) 998-6030 with questions or for more information about the APA CBK online course.

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: www.abqaurp.org.

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