VJ Pamensky Expands Access to Advanced Motor Control Solutions with WEG CFW900 Across Canada

WEG CFW900 variable frequency drive supporting energy-efficient industrial motor control

High-performance motor control engineered for demanding industrial applications, with advanced connectivity, integrated safety and flexible motor compatibility.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VJ Pamensky (WEG Canada) announces the addition of the WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive to its Canadian product offering, expanding access to advanced motor control solutions as industrial demands grow for energy efficiency, system reliability and integrated automation.The addition comes as industrial operators increasingly prioritize integrated motor and drive solutions to improve efficiency, reduce downtime and simplify system design.Advanced Motor Control for Industrial ApplicationsDesigned for demanding industrial environments, the WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive delivers advanced motor control, energy-efficient performance and reliable operation across a wide range of applications. The platform supports 600HP at 460V, 50HP at 600V and 150HP at 230V, providing a high-performance solution for organizations seeking greater control, system flexibility and long-term reliability in motor-driven operations.The WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive is engineered to support both induction motor and permanent magnet motors, enabling broader application compatibility across industrial settings. With embedded technologies and flexible control modes, the drive enhances performance while supporting evolving industrial automation requirements.“The addition of the WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive strengthens our ability to support Canadian industry with advanced drive technology backed by local expertise and availability,” said Maurice Pamensky, Co-President at Pamensky. “It allows us to deliver more complete motor and drive solutions aligned with the performance and efficiency demands of today’s industrial applications.”Integration, Connectivity and SafetyIntegrated communication and configuration options are central to the WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive. With support for Ethernet communication, Modbus RTU / TCP, USB and Bluetooth configuration, the drive is designed to simplify system integration, commissioning and remote monitoring. The WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive also incorporates built-in safety functions, including Safe Torque Off (STO) and advanced protection features that help reduce the need for external safety components. Its compact design and optimized thermal management further support efficient panel integration while maintaining reliable performance in demanding installations.Designed for High-Performance Electric Motor SystemsThe WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive supports a shift toward integrated motor and drive systems, helping industrial operations align performance, control and efficiency within a single platform. It also supports complete electric motors and drive packages, allowing industrial organizations to align system performance, control and efficiency requirements within a single platform.The drive is well suited for Canadian industries such as mining, food and beverage, pulp and paper, petrochemical and water and wastewater, where reliability, efficiency and system integration are critical to operations. Its application range includes material handling systems, crane and hoist applications, compressors, pumps and ventilation fan systems—applications where precise motor control, system reliability and efficient operation are critical.Through Pamensky’s Canadian distribution and technical support network, the WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive is available to support application-specific requirements across key industrial sectors.Supporting Energy Efficiency and Industrial PerformanceThe addition of the WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive to Pamensky’s portfolio reflects their continued focus on delivering high-efficiency motors, drive technologies and industrial solutions that support long-term performance. As industrial organizations continue to prioritize efficiency levels, system reliability and access to technical data, the WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive provides a flexible platform that aligns with modern operational requirements.As the exclusive Canadian importer and supplier of WEG products, Pamensky continues to provide electric motors, frequency inverters and related solutions that support product quality, technical performance and compliance with global efficiency standards.To learn more about the WEG CFW900 Variable Frequency Drive or request application support, visit www.pamensky.com About VJ Pamensky:VJ Pamensky provides industrial motion and power solutions including electric motors, automation, industrial controls, gearboxes and transformers. As WEG’s trusted Canadian partner, Pamensky supports customers across Canada and North America with application expertise and efficient, sustainable technology solutions.For more information, visit www.pamensky.com

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