Georgia Hits 10/10 Quality Milestone: How TORSH Talent Powered a Statewide Coaching Revolution

Georgia DECAL leverages TORSH Talent to bridge the gap between classroom practice and national quality standards. The perfect 10/10 rating reflects Georgia’s commitment to high-quality, job-embedded professional development for every teacher.

Georgia DECAL hits 10/10 NIEER rating, leveraging TORSH infrastructure to meet new federal standards for sustained, job-embedded professional development.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia DECAL hits 10/10 NIEER rating, leveraging TORSH infrastructure to meet new federal standards for sustained, job-embedded professional development.The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) has reached a historic milestone, securing a perfect 10/10 rating on the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) Quality Standards Checklist. This recognition distinguishes Georgia as a national leader in early childhood education, highlighting the state's commitment to high-quality Pre-K programming.The NIEER evaluation assesses state-funded Pre-K programs across ten rigorous benchmarks, including teacher credentials, curriculum standards, and professional development infrastructure. Georgia’s achievement is the result of a multi-year effort to refine instructional quality through robust coaching and professional support systems.“This 10/10 recognition is a testament to the dedication of our educators and the strength of our support systems,” said Abby Mozo, Professional Learning Operations Analyst. “By prioritizing consistent, high-quality coaching, we ensure that every child in Georgia’s Pre-K program has the foundation they need for lifelong success.”THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF SUCCESSWhile the NIEER rating reflects classroom outcomes, the driver of this success is Georgia’s "What Gets You There" philosophy—a comprehensive professional development framework. In partnership with TORSH, Georgia DECAL has implemented a coaching infrastructure that emphasizes:• Consistent Instructional Support: Moving beyond simple compliance to focus on iterative, data-driven teacher growth.• Scalable Coaching Models: Utilizing technology to provide high-quality feedback to educators across diverse geographic regions.• Quality Benchmarking: Aligning local classroom practices with national standards to ensure uniform excellence.“Georgia is setting the blueprint for how states can move from meeting basic standards to achieving true instructional excellence,” added Regina Little, Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) Leader.Georgia's success isn't just a win for the state; it’s a blueprint for the future of professional development nationwide. As new federal guidance (like the recent Title II 'Strategic Staffing' letter) pushes districts to move away from one-off workshops toward 'sustained, job-embedded coaching,' Georgia DECAL has already proven that the infrastructure to do this exists. By using TORSH to bridge the gap between classroom practice and national standards, they’ve shown that 10/10 quality isn't just a goal—it's repeatable.About Georgia DECALThe Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is responsible for meeting the early care and education needs of Georgia's children and their families. It administers the nationally recognized Georgia’s Pre-K Program, licenses child care centers and home-based family child care homes, and manages federal nutrition programs.About TORSHTORSH is a leading professional development platform dedicated to improving instructional quality through video-based observation, coaching, and collaboration tools. By empowering educators with the resources they need to grow, TORSH helps organizations achieve measurable improvements in student outcomes.

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