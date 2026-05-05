Nine North Carolina Teachers Awarded Kenan Fellowships to Build Student Pathways into Energy Careers, Funded by DEQ State Energy Office

The Kenan Fellows Program has awarded nine North Carolina teachers Kenan Fellowships to help students across the state discover career opportunities in the energy sector, bringing firsthand industry experience back into K–12 classrooms. The fellowships, managed by NC State University and funded by the NC Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) State Energy Office (SEO), are part of the 2026–27 Kenan Fellows Program for the Teacher Leadership cohort.​

Now in its fourth year, the initiative is part of a multi-year program designed to deliver immersive professional development to a total of 32 teachers. The latest awards went to teachers representing school districts in urban and rural communities across North Carolina.

“Investments in energy education and career pathways produce clear benefits for our state’s teachers and K-12 classrooms," said SEO Deputy Director Holly Weyers. “The demand for the energy workforce continues to grow, and we hope bringing first-hand experiences to the classroom creates exposure and interest for careers in this workforce.”

The nine teachers awarded fellowships through the DEQ SEO initiative are: Bill Vincent, East Chapel Hill High School, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools | Mentor: Environmental and Natural Resource Technology (EARTh) Center at Central Carolina Community College

Christine Biela, Stuart W. Cramer High School, Gaston County Schools | Mentor: Siemens Energy

Julie Overby, Dudley Shoals Elementary School, Caldwell County Schools | Mentor: Caldwell Community College

Marcia Ferreira, Olive Chapel Elementary School, Wake County Public School System | Mentor: FREEDM Systems Center

Michele McDuffie, Morehead City Middle School, Carteret County Schools | Mentor: Carteret Community College

Milton Lima Jr., E.M. Rollins STEAM Academy, Vance County Schools | Mentor: Center for Energy Education

Patrila Hardy, Lakeforest Elementary School, Pitt County Schools | Mentor: Martin Community College

Sara Monson, Asheville High School/SILSA, Asheville City Schools | Mentor: Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP)

Vicie Byrd, Southwest Middle School, Onslow County Schools | Mentor: Craven Community College, Volt Center

Learning in the Field, Teaching with New Purpose

This summer, each teacher will complete a three-week industry immersion inside an organization in the energy sector. Through job shadowing and direct interaction with industry professionals, they will connect classroom concepts to workplace applications. Mentor partners include community colleges, research centers and industry leaders in the state’s energy sector.