Nine North Carolina Teachers Awarded Kenan Fellowships to Build Student Pathways into Energy Careers, Funded by DEQ State Energy Office
The Kenan Fellows Program has awarded nine North Carolina teachers Kenan Fellowships to help students across the state discover career opportunities in the energy sector, bringing firsthand industry experience back into K–12 classrooms. The fellowships, managed by NC State University and funded by the NC Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) State Energy Office (SEO), are part of the 2026–27 Kenan Fellows Program for the Teacher Leadership cohort.
Now in its fourth year, the initiative is part of a multi-year program designed to deliver immersive professional development to a total of 32 teachers. The latest awards went to teachers representing school districts in urban and rural communities across North Carolina.
“Investments in energy education and career pathways produce clear benefits for our state’s teachers and K-12 classrooms," said SEO Deputy Director Holly Weyers. “The demand for the energy workforce continues to grow, and we hope bringing first-hand experiences to the classroom creates exposure and interest for careers in this workforce.”
The nine teachers awarded fellowships through the DEQ SEO initiative are:
- Bill Vincent, East Chapel Hill High School, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools | Mentor: Environmental and Natural Resource Technology (EARTh) Center at Central Carolina Community College
- Christine Biela, Stuart W. Cramer High School, Gaston County Schools | Mentor: Siemens Energy
- Julie Overby, Dudley Shoals Elementary School, Caldwell County Schools | Mentor: Caldwell Community College
- Marcia Ferreira, Olive Chapel Elementary School, Wake County Public School System | Mentor: FREEDM Systems Center
- Michele McDuffie, Morehead City Middle School, Carteret County Schools | Mentor: Carteret Community College
- Milton Lima Jr., E.M. Rollins STEAM Academy, Vance County Schools | Mentor: Center for Energy Education
- Patrila Hardy, Lakeforest Elementary School, Pitt County Schools | Mentor: Martin Community College
- Sara Monson, Asheville High School/SILSA, Asheville City Schools | Mentor: Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP)
- Vicie Byrd, Southwest Middle School, Onslow County Schools | Mentor: Craven Community College, Volt Center
Learning in the Field, Teaching with New Purpose
This summer, each teacher will complete a three-week industry immersion inside an organization in the energy sector. Through job shadowing and direct interaction with industry professionals, they will connect classroom concepts to workplace applications. Mentor partners include community colleges, research centers and industry leaders in the state’s energy sector.
Each Fellow will also complete a capstone project rooted in their industry experience. Projects focus on career pathways, essential workforce skills and classroom resources that connect students to energy jobs in their communities. Previous cohorts have developed STEM lessons, career fairs, apprenticeship resources and STEM Day events that schools continue to use.
"Four years into this initiative, the impact is clear. Teachers who experience industry firsthand connect students to local career pathways and provide them with career-ready skills. We are grateful to the State Energy Office for making that possible," said Vance Kite, director of the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership.
Professional Development and Network
In addition to their industry immersion and capstone work, each Fellow receives 80 hours of professional development, a $5,000 stipend and membership in a statewide professional network of 680 Kenan Fellows alumni. That community continues to support teachers after the fellowship ends, keeping them in education longer.
DEQ’s State Energy Office (SEO) is dedicated to ensuring a sustainable energy future for the residents of North Carolina. SEO provides services and technical expertise on energy efficiency in the public sector, encourages the growth and development of the state’s clean energy economy, and distributes grants to agencies and North Carolinians to increase energy efficiency and reduce utility costs. SEO serves as a principal source of information for these energy areas. Learn more at deq.nc.gov/state-energy-office
The Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership is a statewide force for teacher leadership and growth in North Carolina. Founded in 2000 and based at the Kenan Institute for Engineering, Technology & Science at N.C. State University, the program invests in teachers through immersive industry experiences, professional development, and a strong, enduring community. Every investment returns to classrooms, schools and communities, advancing education and our communities’ future together. Learn more at kenanfellows.org.
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