State agencies to kick off 2026 heat season with informational meeting

With North Carolina’s heat season beginning May 1, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s State Resilience Office, in partnership with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the North Carolina State Climate Office and the National Weather Service will host a virtual Heat Season Kick-Off Meeting on May 11, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public, but targeted to local government staff, particularly emergency managers, public health personnel, planners and administrators.

“We all know that it gets extremely hot in North Carolina during the summer, resulting in serious health problems for people of all ages,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “We encourage local governments and the public to participate in our Heat Season Kickoff Meeting May 11 to understand the health risks and identify ways to protect communities from extreme heat.”

“We want you have to a safe and healthy summer, but with thousands of heat-related emergency department visits last year, it is critical to be prepared for extreme temperatures to protect yourselves and families," said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. "NCDHHS continues to work with state and local partners to inform North Carolinians about health effects from extreme heat and ensure resources are available for people at risk of experiencing heat-related illness."

Extreme heat has broad impacts in North Carolina. In 2025, there were more than 5,700 heat-related visits to North Carolina’s emergency departments. Heat damages roads, electrical infrastructure and affects agriculture. July 2025 was the second warmest July statewide in 130 years, but the hottest in Raleigh and tied for warmest in Asheville. Globally, 2025 was the third-warmest year on record, after 2023 and 2024.

Local governments can help protect their residents from extreme heat by opening local cooling centers, sharing educational information, integrating heat action into long-term planning for infrastructure and planting trees.

At the May 11 meeting, officials will present a forecast for the 2026 heat season, review the signs of heat illness and preventative actions, and provide tools and resources available to local governments to address heat impacts in their communities. The event will highlight DEQ’s Planning for Extreme Heat Cohort, a free program to help local governments develop heat action plans and connect with climate and policy experts from North Carolina and across the nation. In addition, the North Carolina State Climate Office will present its new tool, Southeast Heat Monitor, which forecasts statewide heat stress threats.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services will also share at the meeting its resources to manage heat-related health impacts. The NCDHHS Heat Health Alert System notifies subscribers of dangerous heat indexes throughout the summer months and provides materials to support prevention. NCDHHS publishes weekly reports detailing the health impacts of heat for each region of North Carolina. The department also trains health care workers and others across the state to recognize and respond to heat illnesses.

Event Details

North Carolina’s 2026 Heat Season Kick-off Meeting

Monday, May 11, 1-3 p.m.

Registration information