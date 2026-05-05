SuperSenses Selected for AARP AgeTech Collaborative™ to Advance Early Detection of Neurological Change in Older Adults

Measure sensory input before cognition changes SuperSenses

Cognitive tests measure decline once it is already present. Sensory changes show up earlier.” — Datar Sahi, Founder of SuperSenses

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperSenses has been accepted into the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Accelerator Program, an 8-week program designed to elevate promising early-stage AgeTech startups.SuperSenses is focused on measuring sensory function across smell, taste, hearing, vision, and touch to identify early neurological changes that often go undetected until cognitive impairment symptoms appear. These changes especially occur with aging and as a result can be foretelling cognitive health indicators for older adults. By tracking changes in sensory input over time, the platform provides a new layer of visibility into brain health before traditional assessments surface decline.“Cognitive tests measure decline once it is already present. Sensory changes show up earlier,” said Datar Sahi, Founder of SuperSenses. “We’re focused on measuring those inputs directly and tracking how they change over time.”Through the Accelerator program, SuperSenses will have the opportunity to engage with experts across aging, healthcare , and consumer experience to further refine its positioning and communications with the goal of expanding access to comprehensive sensory health detection across clinical and senior living environments.The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP is an innovation ecosystem bringing together startups, enterprises, and investors to advance solutions that help people choose how they live as they age.SuperSenses joins a cohort of startups selected for their potential to improve outcomes and quality of life for adults 50 and older.About SuperSensesSuperSenses provides standardized, longitudinal measurement of sensory function across all five senses. By tracking changes over time, the platform enables earlier awareness of neurological change and supports more proactive health decisions.

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