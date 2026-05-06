Antibodies.com Awarded King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade for 2026

Antibodies.com Team Photograph

Antibodies.com wins a King's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category for 2026. This award is the UK's most prestigious business honour.

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHURE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibodies.com, a leading UK-based life sciences company specialising in high-quality research reagents, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a King's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category for 2026.

The prestigious award recognises the exceptional international growth Antibodies.com has achieved since its founding in 2015. Driven by innovation, the business has tripled its customer base in the past five years and now supplies research reagents to scientists in over 100 countries, across more than 5,000 research institutions and biopharma companies globally.

The King's Award for Enterprise has recognised outstanding British businesses since 1965 and has been conferred on more than 7,000 companies. Winners of the International Trade category are acknowledged for exceptional growth in overseas sales and sustained commitment to global trade. The award, valid for five years, is the UK's most prestigious business honour.

Sebastian Newlove, Company Director, said: "Receiving the King's Award for Enterprise is a truly special moment for everyone at Antibodies.com, and welcome recognition of the hard work of our team and the progress we’ve made over the years. We chose to apply because we've always focused on international growth and innovation in life science tools, and this category really reflects that journey. We look forward to building on this achievement and hope the award will shine a light on the work we do to support vital research within the scientific community."

About Antibodies.com — Antibodies.com is a UK-based life sciences company founded in 2015 and headquartered in Cambridge. It supplies high-quality research reagents to the global scientific community, supporting biomedical research, drug discovery, and IVD development across more than 100 countries.

Antibodies.com offers a portfolio of over 100,000 research reagents — including antibodies, ELISA kits, recombinant proteins, and assay kits — giving life scientists worldwide access to the tools they need to advance their research. Its products have been cited in more than 500 scientific journals, and researchers benefit from dedicated PhD-level technical support throughout.

To support its global operations, the company maintains logistics hubs in Cambridge (UK), St Louis (MO, USA), and Stockholm (Sweden), enabling fast delivery to research institutions and biopharma companies across academia and industry.

Media Enquiries:

press@antibodies.com

01223 298 875

Visit www.antibodies.com/news/kings-award-for-enterprise for further information.

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