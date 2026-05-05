ChangeNOW Releases Its First Documentary, Exploring What Financial Access Looks Like in the Web3 Era

ChangeNOW's debut documentary "Beyond the Hype" brings together industry voices on decentralization, access, and what it means to build finance for everyone.

ChangeNOW (crypto platform) releases its first documentary, exploring financial access, trust, & a future of decentralized finance for 8M+ users worldwide.

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first feature documentary, "Beyond the Hype," has been launched by ChangeNOW , the premier non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange provider. The film's availability on YouTube symbolizes the corporation's long-time aspiration to express itself in a manner that gives the issue the attention it deserves.This is not a product announcement. The film focuses on people, access, and the genuine effort required to establish trust in a decentralized world. Anyone who has wondered what Web3 is actually for, whether they are in the industry or not, will find this useful.Watch the full documentary here: the ChangeNOW official YouTube channel Access Is the PointFinancial access is considered to be one of the most consequential and most unevenly distributed things in the world. People moving money across borders from Southeast Asia, Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East often encounter slower and more expensive processes than they should.ChangeNOW was built with these realities in mind.The platform operates without holding user funds, settles transactions in minutes, and supports over 1,500 cryptocurrencies, 70+ fiat currencies, and 110+ networks. ChangeNOW was designed to be genuinely borderless, not as a tagline, but as a functional commitment to users in places where financial infrastructure has historically been thin. Rather than treating it as a technical case study, the documentary explores this as a human one. The movie asks what financial access means in practice and what it takes to reliably deliver it on a large scale.Voices from Across the EcosystemThe film features a diverse group of contributors, including builders, operators, crypto pioneers, enthusiasts, and journalists. Each contributor offers their perspective on the future of Web3 and the concept of trust within it. Their collective honesty gives the documentary its texture. This is a conversation, not a presentation.Appearing in order of contribution:ChangeNOW: Pauline Shangett & TimStrategic Partners: WanKyu Kim (D’Cent Wallet), KG (Internet Money), Tadeas Kmenta (Zelcore), Joel Valenzuela (Dash), Dorian Vincileoni (Kraken), Martin Masser (TON Foundation), Jye Sandiford (WalletConnect), Thomas D’Eletto (Arculus)Ambassadors & Media: Ornella Hernandez (Web3 Journalist), Albert Quehenberger (AQForensics), Oihyun Kim (BeInCrypto), Ramia Farrage (Forbes Middle East).Why a DocumentaryChangeNOW has grown significantly over the past several years. With that growth has come a clearer sense of what the platform stands for, and a recognition that standing for something requires more than a roadmap.A documentary is a particular kind of statement. It takes time. It gives space to complexity. It asks the audience to engage rather than simply receive. ChangeNOW made this film because the conversation about trust, community, and access in the Web3 space deserves that kind of engagement, and because the company believes it has something genuine to contribute to it.About ChangeNOWChangeNOW is a leading non-custodial crypto management platform built for maximum safety, speed, and simplicity. The platform is devoted to making the digital economy transparent and accessible to everyone. It serves 8+ millions of users worldwide, ranging from professional traders to those new to decentralized finance. ChangeNOW is a cutting-edge platform that handles over 70 fiat currencies and more than 110 cryptocurrencies. With its borderless experience, it is a game changer for the future of finance.Subscribe to the ChangeNOW YouTube Channel for the latest updates and stories from the frontier of Web3.

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