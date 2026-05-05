Cedar Creek Capital Expands Texas Portfolio With Two Strategic Self-Storage Acquisitions

Firm strengthens presence in key Texas growth markets with newly built self-storage assets in Denton and Little Elm.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedar Creek Capital has announced today that it has finalized the acquisition of two properties in the Texas self-storage market as part of its strategy for growth in the Lone Star State’s rapidly growing metropolitan regions.Cedar Creek Capital recently purchased two storage facilities that are based in growing Dallas-Fort Worth markets. First, the Denton facility contains 449 storage units and was built in 2023; at the time‌ of purchase, it was valued at $9,000,000.Second, the Little Elm facility contains 1,000 storage units and is also new for 2023; it was purchased for $19,200,000. Since the Dallas-Fort Worth region continues to see both population and economic growth, the two purchases represent highly strategic decisions in the context of Cedar Creek Capital’s continued investment in Texas storage real estate.“These acquisitions reflect our ongoing commitment to reinvesting in strong growth markets where there is exceptional demand for quality self-storage,” said AJ Osborne , CEO of Cedar Creek Capital. “Both acquisitions fit within our overall business strategy of making acquisitions in performing, modern facilities in markets characterized by solid demographics and economies. We look forward to growing our portfolio in Texas while continuing to maintain operational excellence in all our facilities.”Since its inception in 2004, Cedar Creek Capital has been a privately held real estate investment and development company that focuses solely on the self-storage asset class. The company's management team consists of individuals with extensive real estate experience and leads the acquisition, development, and management of the company's self-storage facilities in major US metropolitan areas.With a fully integrated operational structure, Cedar Creek Capital maintains control over all aspects of its investments, from acquisition through development and operations, which maximizes the company's potential for success at each facility it develops.These most recent acquisitions come on the heels of numerous successes for the firm. Earlier this year, Cedar Creek Capital's Storelocal facility in Surprise, Arizona, received accolades as being named the Mini-Storage Messenger 2025 New Facility of the Year For more information about Cedar Creek Capital, please visit https://cedar.cc/ . For all other press inquiries and requests, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com.About Cedar Creek CapitalCedar Creek Capital is a company that buys, builds, and operates storage facilities across the US. Because they do everything in-house, they control every step of the process. This approach helps them generate returns for their investors and run their storage facilities more smoothly. By being in charge of everything, they can make sure their facilities are the best they can be.

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