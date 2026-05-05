Henry "Hank Hugh" Hernandez, Expert-Vetted Fractional CMO and Top 1% SEO Operator Teladoc's share of voice in the telemedicine keyword category, September 2015. Priority keywords marked "NOT RANKED" before the foundation engagement began. Teladoc Health AI search citations across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, and Microsoft Copilot, May 2026. SEMrush organic rankings dashboard for teladochealth.com, April 2026. Approximately 98,000 ranking keywords driving an estimated $1.21 million per month in organic traffic value.

Henry "Hank Hugh" Hernandez, Expert-Vetted Fractional CMO Services, brings the architecture behind a decade of compounding organic search and AI visibility.

Marketing infrastructure is the only asset on the balance sheet that doesn't show up on the balance sheet.” — Hank Hugh, Expert-Vetted Fractional CMO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henry "Hank Hugh" Hernandez, the Top 1% Expert-Vetted SEO operator who architected the marketing foundation underneath Teladoc's pre-IPO growth in 2015, today announced the launch of a by-invitation Fractional CMO practice limited to three concurrent clients.The practice is built for established founders and C-suite operators who have outgrown founder-led marketing but are not ready to commit $400,000 to $600,000 in fully-burdened cost to a full-time Chief Marketing Officer who needs six months to ramp before producing anything. Each engagement runs as full executive marketing leadership under a proprietary operating methodology Hernandez calls the DSG Command Stack. The cap is three concurrent clients. No exceptions.The launch lands inside the most significant shift in search in two decades. AI answer engines — ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, and Microsoft Copilot — now sit between buyers and brands, returning synthesized answers instead of ranked lists. Hernandez's thesis on the shift is direct: AI search visibility is downstream of foundation architecture, not a separate playbook. Foundations compound. Tactics decay.The Teladoc engagement is the durable proof point. In September 2015, Teladoc signed Hernandez's agency to architect the marketing infrastructure underneath the company's pre-IPO growth. At the time, Teladoc had nearly 11 million members, 600,000 telehealth visits projected for the year — double the 300,000 completed the year before — and a 1.4 percent share of voice in its own category. The brand was not ranking for "telemedicine," not ranking for "telemed," not ranking for most of the cluster it was trying to own. The work was foundation-stage architecture: keyword taxonomy, technical and link audit, on-page framework, meta architecture mapped to a landing page system, and the analytics stack beneath all of it.A decade later, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) ranks for nearly 100,000 organic keywords. SEMrush values that organic traffic at $1.21 million per month. The brand draws more than 3,400 citations across all five major AI search platforms — ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, and Microsoft Copilot."Most marketing leaders are running tactics on top of foundations that were never built," Hernandez said. "Most agencies sell activity as a substitute for outcomes. Most full-time CMOs need half a year to figure out what is broken before they can fix it. I take command on day one. I build the structure. I stay accountable to the revenue line. And I do it for a maximum of three clients at any time, because anything more is not the work — it is the imitation of the work."Hernandez brings more than 20 years of digital marketing leadership across healthcare, financial services, home services, cannabis, B2B SaaS, and mass tort and personal injury legal. He is a U.S. Army Special Operations Ranger and JSOC veteran with the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment — a credential that informs the operating standard, not the marketing pitch. He holds Top 1% Expert-Vetted status on Upwork, a designation reserved for the highest-rated freelance professionals in a global pool of millions.The new practice operates by Request Access . Founders and operators evaluating an engagement complete a 14-field qualification process, which Hernandez reviews personally. Engagements are scoped and priced as premium strategic partnerships. The current retainer floor is $16,000 per month.Beyond Fractional CMO engagements, Hernandez's agency Digital Strategy Group provides channel-level execution in SEO, paid media, AI search visibility through Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), reputation management, and conversion optimization — structured as supporting infrastructure beneath the executive engagement, not as a substitute for it.The full Teladoc case study, published today at hankhugh.com/teladoc-case-study/ , documents the foundation work, current organic share-of-voice metrics, and AI citation footprint across all five major answer engines.About Henry "Hank Hugh" HernandezHenry "Hank Hugh" Hernandez is an Expert-Vetted Fractional CMO and CEO of Digital Strategy Group, a full-service digital marketing agency. He is a 20-year digital marketing veteran, U.S. Army Special Operations Ranger and JSOC veteran (1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment), and a Top 1% Upwork Expert-Vetted operator. His career spans foundation architecture for clients in healthcare, financial services, home services, cannabis, B2B SaaS, and legal — with attributable revenue generation exceeding $1 billion. Learn more at hankhugh.com.###

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