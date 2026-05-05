Finley Rose Slater of Days of Our Lives Joins the Star Ensemble Cast of 'Ethan Almighty - Ethan's Law'

Finley Rose Slater

Finley Rose Slater Joins the True Story Feature Film About the Miraculous Dog Named "Ethan Almighty "

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finley Rose Slater has joined the stellar ensemble cast in the upcoming inspirational drama ETHAN ALMIGHTY - ETHAN’S LAW, further building on a lineup that includes previously announced Sean Patrick Flanery, Selma Blair, Brandon Routh, and Trevor Donovan. Slater is set to portray Lilly, an empathetic, creative, and quietly courageous young girl who becomes one of the film’s emotional cornerstones. Inspired by the dog Ethan Almighty, Lilly helps organize efforts to support his recovery and amplify awareness around animal welfare, emerging as a unifying force within the community and a reflection of the story’s central themes of compassion and action.

Slater’s credits include Playing With Fire opposite John Cena and Don’t Turn Out the Lights, directed by Andy Fickman, as well as HBO’s The Idol from Sam Levinson. On television, she is known for her five-season portrayal of Rachel Black DiMera on Days of Our Lives, for which she received multiple Daytime Child Actor of the Year recognitions.

The film is directed by Tané McClure, who also produces under McClure Films, alongside producer Michelle Alexandria, president of Light Year Pictures. Executive producers include Michael Olsen (Motion Media Group), Todd Slater (Convoke Media), Stephanie Garvin, and Lisanne Canty (Hollywood Expansion Corporation).

“Finley brings a level of emotional clarity and authenticity that immediately grounds Lilly in truth,” said director Tané McClure. “The character requires both sensitivity and strength, and Finley has a natural ability to convey both with remarkable ease. She is a meaningful addition to this ensemble.”

ETHAN ALMIGHTY (ETHAN’S LAW) tells the true story of Ethan, a dog left to die under a pile of blankets before being discovered and nursed back to health by Jeff Callaway and veterinarians at the Kentucky Humane Society. Callaway, portrayed by Sean Patrick Flanery, formed a bond with the dog during his recovery and ultimately adopted him.

Moved by Ethan’s story, Callaway went on to help lead a movement that culminated in the passage of “Ethan’s Law,” landmark legislation in Kentucky that strengthened penalties for animal cruelty and expanded protections for abused animals. As described by the producers, the film centers on resilience, compassion, and the transformative power of kindness.

Brandon Routh portrays Greg Carlson, a veteran police officer defined by his calm authority and deeply rooted sense of justice, anchoring the film’s moral and emotional stakes. Selma Blair plays Claire Patterson, a woman grappling with personal loss and questions of faith who undergoes a quiet but profound transformation through her connection to Ethan’s journey. Trevor Donovan also stars.

The true life events depicted in the film trace back to 2021, when Callaway encountered Ethan at the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. The dog, emaciated and near death, became the center of a widely publicized recovery that galvanized public attention and helped drive legislative change.

Filming is set to take place in Bardstown, Kentucky, as well as in Frankfort at the Kentucky State Capitol, where key moments of the story unfolded.

Finley Rose Slater is represented by Paloma Model and Talent and TalentWorks.

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