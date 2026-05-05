Mora Capital Group surpasses $3.0 billion in assets under management after growing 59% since 2022

Joaquín Francés, CEO of Mora Capital Group

The strong performance of the U.S. subsidiary consolidates the international business as the main driver of growth for MoraBanc Group

The consolidation of our firm in the United States is now a reality, and we are convinced that our growth potential remains significant.” — Joaquín Francés, CEO of Mora Capital Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mora Capital Group in Miami ended 2025 with assets under management (AUM) of $3.056 billion, representing growth of 59% since 2022. The firm, which operated under the name Boreal Capital Management until March, has updated its name to further strengthen its boutique private banking model in the United States, characterized by a close client approach, and to align it with the name of its parent company, MoraBanc Group, and the surname of its founders.

“The consolidation of our firm in the United States is now a reality, and we are convinced that our growth potential remains significant. We are achieving a meaningful increase in our volumes thanks to a business model that focuses on quality and the satisfaction of its bankers, who are key to building long-term relationships with clients,” said Joaquín Francés, CEO of Mora Capital Group.

In 2022, Mora Capital Group’s assets under management were below $2.0 billion. The rapid expansion of AUM has been primarily driven by the strong performance of two distinct business areas: Mora Capital Management, which covers advisory activities, and Mora Capital Securities, a broker-dealer specialized in brokerage and execution services, as well as in providing access to markets and financial products

A key pillar of the Group’s business

The strong performance of Mora Capital Group in Miami and other international subsidiaries was reflected in the consolidated results of its parent company, which reached a new milestone in 2025, with €20.141 billion in assets under management. With net income of €62.5 million, MoraBanc Group recorded its tenth consecutive year of uninterrupted growth.



About Mora Capital Group

Mora Capital Group is part of MoraBanc Group, a family-owned financial group of Andorran origin with a presence in Andorra, Spain, the United States, and Switzerland. In 2025, MoraBanc exceeded €20 billion in assets under management and increased its net income by 8% to €62.5 million, with a solvency ratio of 20.52% (fully loaded CET1).

The growth of Mora Capital Group in Miami has contributed to the Group’s international expansion. MoraBanc Group’s acquisitions of the securities firm Tressis and Banco Europeo de Finanzas (BEF) in Spain have been key transactions supporting this expansion.

www.moracapitalgroup.com



Legal disclaimer

Brokerage products and services are offered through Mora Capital Securities, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory products and services are offered through Mora Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the SEC. Private lending products are offered through Mora Private Lending, LLC.

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