Family Theatre Takes Center Stage in Shanghai as 2026 Drama Show Together With Family Members Launches

SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jointly sponsored by the Office of Spiritual Civilization of Jing'an District and the Bureau of Culture and Tourism of Jing'an District, and undertaken by Jing'an District Culture Center, the Drama Show Together With Family Members is the first theatrical event that takes families as the participating unit and is themed "One Family, One Play". As a core competition of the Shanghai Citizen Culture Festival, the competition was launched in 2019. It has long been committed to promoting theatre culture and spreading familial warmth through joint theatrical creation and performance by family members. Building on seven years of brand accumulation, the 2026 competition achieves brand-new breakthroughs in public participation, track innovation and cultural integration. Nearly 1,000 Chinese and foreign families take theatre as a bridge to interpret diverse life stories and deliver familial warmth on stage, injecting fresh artistic vitality into the city’s cultural life. The award ceremony and showcase performance were held at Jing’an District Culture Center on May 5, where annual honors including the "Top Ten Harmonious Theatre Families" and "Top Ten Dream Stage Awards" were officially announced.

The 2026 edition boasts an upgraded competition system with the newly added "Dream Stage" track, forming a dual-track competition pattern alongside the original "Origin Theatre" track and expanding the competition scope from short family plays to full-length troupe productions. Sticking to the original aspiration of theatre popularization, the "Origin Theatre" track adopts five-minute short plays, adhering to the public participation philosophy of "Everyone can take the stage, every family can perform". It has attracted active participation from numerous family groups, whose down-to-earth performances convey warmth and touching moments in ordinary life. The newly launched "Dream Stage" track is open to theatre societies, white-collar drama clubs, campus theatre troupes and other performance groups. For the first time, full-length plays are included in the selection, breaking the duration limit of short theatrical works and offering a broader display platform for more professional and highly creative theatre teams. Featuring both concise short plays and well-structured, fully narrated full-length dramas, the competition not only expands the boundaries of theatrical work forms, but also enhances the depth and breadth of theatrical creation, extending theatrical art from small family stages to broader social venues.



As a seven-year signature brand event, the Drama Show Together With Family Members has evolved from a single theatrical contest into a prestigious urban cultural calling card that integrates art exhibition, aesthetic education promotion, and culture-tourism-commerce convergence. Embracing the concept of "Grand Social Aesthetic Education" throughout the event, the competition creates a full accompanying participation experience through pre-competition "Hi Theatre" workshops, professional judge comments during the competition, and post-competition "Play Theatre Lab" workshops. It brings theatrical art to commercial plazas, communities and households, subtly improving public artistic literacy and integrating the charm of theatre into urban daily life. The competition’s semi-final performances and judging events were held at Daning International Commercial Plaza, moving theatre out of traditional venues and into citizens’ leisure and consumption scenarios. It realizes seamless integration of performance viewing, shopping and leisure, creating mutual traffic growth between the commercial plaza and the event and stimulating new vitality for urban cultural consumption.

Over the past seven years, the competition has attracted nearly 10,000 Chinese and foreign families to participate. Thousands of theatrical works have recorded epochal changes, conveyed familial warmth and inherited cultural roots, making the competition a vital symbol of mass cultural life in Jing'an District, and even across Shanghai.

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