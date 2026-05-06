Designs Group Consulting Launches Dedicated Marketing & Business Support for Ocean and Marine Mammal Nonprofits
Designs Group Consulting Launches Dedicated Marketing & Business Support for Ocean and Marine Mammal Nonprofits
Designs Group Consulting Launches Dedicated Marketing & Business Support for Ocean and Marine Mammal Nonprofits
“Conservation organizations need more than great intent — they need clear strategy, powerful storytelling, and sustainable business plans,” said Dannet Botkin, lead strategist and founder of Designs Group Consulting. “We’re committed to helping ocean-focused nonprofits increase visibility, build trust, and scale fundraising and outreach through integrated marketing and strategic planning.”
Key offerings include:
• Marketing management and ongoing campaign execution
• Brand architecture and management to build trust and recognition
• Graphic design and high-impact video production for compelling visual storytelling
• Content creation and digital storytelling to engage supporters and stakeholders
• Strategic consulting and actionable business plans with built-in marketing roadmaps
• Flexible engagement options to support organizations of every size
What clients can expect:
• Strategic planning that aligns mission, fundraising, and outreach
• Brand systems that foster recognition and credibility
• Visual and video assets designed to amplify mission-driven narratives
• Measurable business plans and marketing roadmaps to guide growth
• Dedicated, CMO-style marketing management and performance measurement
DGC combines hands-on creative production with a disciplined, results-driven process:
• Discover: Deep immersion in each organization’s mission, audience, and goals
• Strategize: Tailored strategies that align creative vision with business objectives
• Create: Thoughtful design and compelling content to bring brands to life
• Launch: Precision rollouts that maximize impact and reach
• Measure & Manage: Data-driven reporting, optimization, and ongoing management
Lead strategist and founder Dannet Botkin combines deep industry expertise with a genuine passion for marine conservation. DGC is offering a limited number of discounted, customizable business and marketing packages for nonprofits and organizations in the marine mammal and ocean conservation sectors—ranging from short-term campaigns to long-term strategic partnerships.
About Designs Group Consulting
Designs Group Consulting is a full-service marketing, branding, and digital strategy agency with 33 years of experience delivering standout branding, strategic storytelling, high-converting campaigns, and measurable growth. Specializing in small-business, marine mammal and ocean conservation, fashion marketing, and mission-driven nonprofit work, DGC builds cohesive brand identities and high-performing marketing systems that help clients communicate authentically, build trust, and scale with confidence.
Media Contact
Dannet Botkin
Founder & Lead Strategist, Designs Group Consulting
Email: dannet@designsgroupconsulting.com
Phone: (501) 209-2806
Website: https://www.designsgroupconsulting.com/
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For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Dannet to discuss a custom package and start scaling your impact.
Dannet Botkin
Designs Group Consulting
+1 501-209-2806
email us here
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