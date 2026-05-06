Designs Group Consulting Launches Dedicated Marketing & Business Support for Ocean and Marine Mammal Nonprofits Designs Group Consulting Marine Mammal and Ocean Conservation Marketing Agency

Designs Group Consulting Launches Dedicated Marketing & Business Support for Ocean and Marine Mammal Nonprofits

Conservation groups need strategy, storytelling, & sustainable plans. DGC helps ocean nonprofits increase visibility, build trust, & scale fundraising with integrated marketing & strategic planning.” — Dannet Botkin

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designs Group Consulting (DGC), a full-service marketing , branding, and digital strategy agency with 33 years of award-winning experience, today announces a focused offering of strategic marketing and business support tailored to nonprofits working to protect oceans and marine mammals. The new service line combines DGC’s proven creative and strategic capabilities with sector-specific passion and expertise to help conservation organizations turn mission into measurable impact.“Conservation organizations need more than great intent — they need clear strategy, powerful storytelling, and sustainable business plans,” said Dannet Botkin, lead strategist and founder of Designs Group Consulting. “We’re committed to helping ocean-focused nonprofits increase visibility, build trust, and scale fundraising and outreach through integrated marketing and strategic planning.”Key offerings include:• Marketing management and ongoing campaign execution• Brand architecture and management to build trust and recognition• Graphic design and high-impact video production for compelling visual storytelling• Content creation and digital storytelling to engage supporters and stakeholders• Strategic consulting and actionable business plans with built-in marketing roadmaps• Flexible engagement options to support organizations of every sizeWhat clients can expect:• Strategic planning that aligns mission, fundraising, and outreach• Brand systems that foster recognition and credibility• Visual and video assets designed to amplify mission-driven narratives• Measurable business plans and marketing roadmaps to guide growth• Dedicated, CMO-style marketing management and performance measurementDGC combines hands-on creative production with a disciplined, results-driven process:• Discover: Deep immersion in each organization’s mission, audience, and goals• Strategize: Tailored strategies that align creative vision with business objectives• Create: Thoughtful design and compelling content to bring brands to life• Launch: Precision rollouts that maximize impact and reach• Measure & Manage: Data-driven reporting, optimization, and ongoing managementLead strategist and founder Dannet Botkin combines deep industry expertise with a genuine passion for marine conservation. DGC is offering a limited number of discounted, customizable business and marketing packages for nonprofits and organizations in the marine mammal and ocean conservation sectors—ranging from short-term campaigns to long-term strategic partnerships.About Designs Group ConsultingDesigns Group Consulting is a full-service marketing, branding, and digital strategy agency with 33 years of experience delivering standout branding, strategic storytelling, high-converting campaigns, and measurable growth. Specializing in small-business, marine mammal and ocean conservation, fashion marketing, and mission-driven nonprofit work, DGC builds cohesive brand identities and high-performing marketing systems that help clients communicate authentically, build trust, and scale with confidence.Media ContactDannet BotkinFounder & Lead Strategist, Designs Group ConsultingEmail: dannet@designsgroupconsulting.comPhone: (501) 209-2806Website: https://www.designsgroupconsulting.com/ ###For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Dannet to discuss a custom package and start scaling your impact.

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