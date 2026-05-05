For Kids, By Kids Audio Tour Brings Student Voices to Museum Exhibits

Gabriel Nemiroff Appointed Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History and Chair of Nuclear Science Week The tour icon will be throughout the museum where students have recorded their research.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is launching a new audio tour created and narrated by local elementary students

This project demonstrates that when learners are given the right structure and support, they can produce work that is not only high quality, but deeply engaging for themselves and for others.” — Gabriel Nemiroff

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is launching For Kids, By Kids, a new audio tour created and narrated by local elementary students, offering a child’s eye view of some of the museum’s most complex objects.Third-grade students from Lavaland Elementary School in Albuquerque, guided by teacher Abby Flores and co-teacher Michelle Cordova, selected objects that captured their curiosity, independently researched each topic, and recorded 1–2 minute audio explanations in their own words. The project began when the students were in second grade and was completed earlier this year, when the same students—now third graders—finalized their recordings and shared them with museum staff. The 15 student recordings are accessible via QR codes placed in Periodic Hall with the For Kids, By Kids icon identifying each featured object."What began as a cool project for my young students to practice their research and speaking skills quickly blossomed into something truly profound. Our partnership with the museum ignited a fire within them, transforming a simple assignment into a mission to bring history to life for future visitors. Through this audio tour, these students didn't just share facts—they proved that their voices carry just as much power and importance as the incredible history that they study,” said teacher Abby Flores.Conceived by Gabriel Nemiroff, Chief Operations Officer and Director of Education, the project reflects the museum’s commitment to accessibility and inclusive learning. Topics span from the science and history of Fat Man and Little Boy to the USS James K. Polk submarine sail and the work of Marie Curie.“The story of the Atomic Age is full of big, impactful scientific concepts and events—some beneficial to humanity and others deeply destructive—and that complexity can feel overwhelming, especially for families with young children,” said Gabriel Nemiroff, Chief Operations Officer and Director of Education. “The For Kids, By Kids Audio Tour was inspired by a desire to help families feel more comfortable engaging with these topics by hearing them explained through the voices of children.”The tour opens with a welcome from third grader Xiomara, who invites visitors to “travel through this wonderful museum,” and closes with a reminder—delivered with kid level humor—that “like a uranium atom, we hope you don’t split.”Objects included in the program are marked with a special logo, alerting visitors that a student created audio experience is available. The recordings offer a thoughtful, engaging perspective that demonstrates how young learners can interpret and communicate complex history with clarity, curiosity, and creativity.“The For Kids, By Kids project demonstrates that when learners are given meaningful responsibility, along with the right structure and support, they can produce work that is not only high quality, but deeply engaging for themselves and for others,” Nemiroff added.“This project shows what’s possible when students are trusted to lead learning experiences,” said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the Museum. “The For Kids, By Kids Audio Tour deepens visitor engagement, supports family learning, and demonstrates how the museum can serve as a platform for curiosity, understanding, and community voices.”The For Kids, By Kids Audio Tour will officially debut on May 14 with a special red carpet celebration for participating students, their families, the Lavaland Elementary School community, and invited guests. The audio tour will open to the public beginning May 15. Visitors can take part by scanning the QR code in Periodic Hall with their own smartphone.-###About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is the only congressionally chartered museum in its field. A Smithsonian Affiliate, the museum provides an objective venue for the study of the people, events, and science that shaped the nuclear age.

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