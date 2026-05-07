New North Ventures Leads Pre-Seed Investment in M2 Foundry to Advance Dual-Use Innovation

M2 Foundry closed its fundraising round to continue developing advanced tools for national security and complex private sector systems.

The next generation of critical infrastructure is economic, AI, and supply chain security. All three come down to efficiently and effectively modeling large complex systems.” — Dr. Catherine Havasi, M2 Foundry co-founder

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New North Ventures , a leader in building and scaling dual-use technology for national security, today announced its lead role in closing a pre-seed fundraising round for M2 Foundry, Inc. , a dual-use software company developing advanced tools for national security and complex private sector systems. The round was additionally supported by an angel syndicate organized by EnFi, Inc. co-founder Scott Weller, bringing together defense and intelligence community operators, software veterans, fintech builders, and enterprise strategists.The investment will accelerate M2 Foundry's mission to develop technology solutions that serve critical needs in both the public and private sectors, building a platform to consistently commercialize innovative technology and overcome the so-called “valley of death.” A current DARPA performer, M2 Foundry’s active research and development focuses on the nexus where economics, trade, and national security intersect with AI and the complex systems underpinning critical workloads. The company is building technology relevant to financial system security, supply chain resilience, and decision-support in high-stakes environments.M2 Foundry is led by its three co-founders: Dr. Catherine Havasi, Mike Widener, and Mike Sanders. Dr. Havasi previously directed the Digital Intuition group at the MIT Media Lab and transitioned technology out of her lab through startups and license deals. Widener brings more than 25 years of CIA experience, including 17 years of foreign field deployment, and later led the agency’s group focused on the national security implications of emerging technologies. Sanders is an experienced entrepreneur with 20+ years in enterprise technology go-to-market and operations in venture- and PE-backed organizations, spanning commercial, government, and dual-use."The next generation of critical infrastructure is economic, AI, and supply chain security,” said Dr. Havasi. “All three come down to efficiently and effectively modeling large complex systems with tools that are AI-native and work across the public sector and enterprise.""Great companies come from operators who have lived the problem and from teams patient enough,” said Jeremy Hitchcock, managing director of New North Ventures. “M2 Foundry takes deep technical expertise to real customer problems in finance, AI, and supply chain security and structures the work as a platform that compounds across multiple companies. That is a new flavor of value creation, and New North Ventures was proud to lead their first capital raise."The pre-seed proceeds will fund continued R&D program growth, key hires, design partner engagement, and additional business infrastructure.About M2 Foundry: M2 Foundry builds, funds, and transitions dual-use technology for the national interest. At a pivotal moment shaped by rapid technological change and complex geopolitical shifts, M2 Foundry bridges the gap between government R&D and commercial markets: where traditional venture capital and government funding have historically left promising technologies stranded. Its team's DNA is dual-use, with decades of experience across technology development, commercialization, and national security. M2 Foundry was established in 2025 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.About New North Ventures: New North Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in dual-use defense technology at the intersection of national security and innovation. The team is a combination of operators, founders and investors that back the best talent building early stage companies in cyber, artificial intelligence and deep tech.

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