Qualified Records Celebrates #1 and #2 Albums in the USA, Plus May 8 WMOT Broadcast and Artist Showcase

Top Charting in the USA Finally Friday WMOT Radio 5/8 at the Mockingbird Theater

Leading Indie Label Reaches Major Milestone for Artists

Qualified Records extends its thanks to radio programmers, DJs, music writers, reviewers, playlist curators, and fans who have helped carry these albums forward.” — John Heithaus, Qualified Records A&R Team

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualified Records is proud to announce a major national milestone: the label currently holds the #1 and #2 albums in the USA with Seth James’ Motormouth and Mike Guldin’s While I Can.

The celebration continues on Friday, May 8, when Seth James and Mike Guldin will perform songs from their new LPs as part of WMOT’s Finally Friday radio broadcast at noon CST, followed that evening by the Qualified Records Artist Showcase at The Mockingbird Theater at 6 PM.

For an independent label built on musicianship, real songs, and artist-first production, this is more than a chart position. It is proof that authentic roots, blues, and Americana music still cuts through.

Seth James’ Motormouth has connected with listeners through its Texas blues feel, sharp songwriting, and road-tested soul. Mike Guldin’s While I Can brings grit, heart, humor, and hard-earned perspective, backed by serious musicianship and blues tradition.

The showcase will feature Grammy-winning artists and world-class musicians connected to the Qualified Records family, bringing together the same spirit that has driven Motormouth and While I Can to national recognition.

“This is a proud moment for everyone involved,” said John Heithaus, co-founder of Qualified Records. “These artists are making honest music with real craft behind it. To see Motormouth and While I Can sitting at #1 and #2 in the country, while Seth James and Mike Guldin perform from these new LPs on WMOT and at The Mockingbird Theater, is exactly the kind of moment independent music is built for.”

Qualified Records extends its thanks to our promotion team at Blind Raccoon, led by Betsie Brown and to the many radio programmers, DJs, music writers, reviewers, playlist curators, and fans around the globe who have helped carry these albums forward.

The label is encouraging supporters to support the artists and their music via purchasing CD's and downloads at http://QualifiedRecords.com We also hope everyone will tune in to WMOT, attend the showcase. Help spread the word. Independent music grows when people talk about it, post about it, play it, and pass it along!

Event Details

WMOT Finally Friday Radio Broadcast

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: Noon CST

Featuring: Yates McKendree, Seth James and Mike Guldin performing songs from their new LPs

Qualified Records Artist Showcase (tickets: https://tunehatch.com/shows/289179775)

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Mockingbird Theater

Featuring: Grammy-winning artists, Seth James, Mike Guldin, and the Qualified Records family

Listen, Follow, and Share

Seth James

Album: Motormouth

Website: http://sethjamesmusic.com

Mike Guldin

Album: While I Can

Website: http://mikeguldin.com

Qualified Records

Follow Qualified Records on social media for artist news, releases, chart updates, videos, and live performance announcements.

About Qualified Records

Founded in 2022, Qualified Records is a Nashville-based independent label focused on roots, blues, Americana, and artist-driven music owned by Grammy winner Kevin McKendree and John Heithaus. The label works with exceptional musicians, producers, and songwriters to create records built on authenticity, craft, and enduring musical value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.