Maybank Indonesia and Muslim Pro Collaborate to Launch Financial App for Hajj and Umrah, Amanah Pro

Developing first Islamic Banking-as-a-Service technology platform in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk. (Maybank Indonesia) together with Muslim Pro , the world's largest Islamic lifestyle application, are launching Amanah Pro , a digital financial application developed to answer society’s need to prepare their Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.Amanah Pro is the first Islamic Banking-as-a-Service (iBaaS) platform launched in Indonesia.Through Amanah Pro, the millions of Muslim Pro users in Indonesia will be able to easily utilize financial services without physically coming to a bank branch. This feature marks the first of its kind introduced within the Muslim Pro platform supported by the Shariah banking expertise of Maybank Indonesia’s Sharia Business Unit.Through this service, Maybank Indonesia further strengthens its position as a Sharia-based digital banking enabler, while delivering financial solutions that are relevant for modern Muslim communities, particularly in preparing for Hajj and Umrah.Through the implementation of iBaaS, the public will have easier access to high-quality Islamic banking services directly from online community platforms that are already part of their daily lives, such as the Muslim Pro app.The launch of Amanah Pro was attended by the President Director of Maybank Indonesia, Steffano Ridwan, the Maybank Indonesia Sharia Business Unit Director, Romy H. Buchari, and Group Managing Director and CEO of Muslim Pro, Nafees Khundker, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Jakarta.President Director of Maybank Indonesia, Steffano Ridwan, emphasized that the launch of Amanah Pro reflects Maybank Indonesia's commitment to strengthening the country's Islamic finance industry through meaningful collaboration.​“The launch of Amanah Pro is proof that digital innovation and Sharia principles can strengthen each other. This is part of our contribution to the Islamic finance industry in Indonesia through collaboration with technology partners and a framework facilitated by Bank Indonesia and the Financial Services Authority," explained Steffano.Steffano added that this initiative is also aligned with the Bank’s mission of “Humanising Financial Services” in supporting the community’s financial and spiritual journeys.Amanah Pro is a Sharia banking technology platform based on Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), enabling non-bank partners to deliver banking services in an easy, flexible, and compliant manner. Through this BaaS model, partners can offer Islamic financial services to users as part of digital ecosystems that are already integrated into their daily lives.Powered by Audax technology, this platform enables rapid integration of Islamic financial services, bringing them closer to Muslim communities in Indonesia.Director of Shariah Business Unit Maybank Indonesia, Romy H. Buchari, said the launch of Amanah Pro is a flagship initiative of Maybank Indonesia's transformation in line with the ROAR30 strategy, namely, to deliver a great, impactful experience for customers and to have a positive impact on the public.“Through this collaboration, we deliver cutting-edge and scalable innovation while upholding Sharia principles across every journey for financial customers. This is a step beginning from the long-term effort to strengthen an integrated halal ecosystem across segments," said Romy.Group Managing Director and CEO of Musim Pro Nafees Khundker conveys that collaborating with Maybank Indonesia is an important momentum in presenting relevant financial services to the global Muslim community.“With over 190 million Muslims relying on Muslim Pro for their daily spiritual needs, expanding into fintech with Amanah Pro is a natural evolution of our mission. This collaboration allows us to support our community’s Deen in a tangible new way—by removing financial barriers and providing seamless, Sharia-compliant solutions for those preparing for the life-changing journeys of Hajj and Umrah,” said Nafees.To expand the implementation of iBaaS in Indonesia, Maybank Indonesia will continue to develop Amanah Pro capabilities as a foundation for collaboration across the digital ecosystem, with a plan to add features and improvements to support customer activities. “Amanah Pro Initiative not only reflects Maybank Indonesia's commitment to present solutions relevant to Islamic finance, but also strengthens its role as a driving force for innovation in pushing the deepening of the Islamic financial market in Indonesia," Romy concluded.

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