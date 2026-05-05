Idaho Republicans Stand with Old State Saloon Owner, Mark Fitzpatrick for Idaho Gov. as Opposition Grows to Incumbent

Mark Speaks at Bonner County Republican Women, INC Dinner

Idaho GOP counties continue to back Fitzpatrick over Little as grassroots support grows, with Idahoans noting limited coverage from mainstream media outlets.

Local Media apparently has a TOTAL BLACKOUT ORDER on my campaign. I am THE GOVERNOR CANDIDATE being endorsed by all the Republican Central Committees across Idaho. I have EIGHT. Brad LIttle has ZERO.” — Mark Fitzpatrick - Candidate for Idaho Governor

EAGLE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing coalition of Republican county committees, urban and rural grassroots leaders, and conservative voices across Idaho are signaling a shift in support toward gubernatorial candidate Mark Fitzpatrick, a business owner and former law enforcement officer, as copious Republicans express dissatisfaction with incumbent Governor Brad Little.

In a series of local party decisions, Fitzpatrick has been selected over Little in overwhelming majority votes by at least eight Republican county and district committees, including Canyon County District 13, Kootenai County, Elmore County, Nez Perce County, Adams County, Shoshone County, Boise County, and Clearwater County. Additional committee decisions are expected in the coming weeks as grassroots momentum continues to build across both rural communities and Idaho’s growing population centers.

To date, Fitzpatrick’s campaign notes that these county-level selections represent formal support from local Republican leadership, while no comparable official endorsements from county GOP committees have been publicly reported for Little. Instead, the incumbent’s support has largely been associated with established political networks and major donor backing.

These selections reflect internal party support at the county level, where precinct committee officers play a direct role in shaping the direction of the Idaho Republican Party. The outcomes indicate a measurable preference among engaged party members statewide for a candidate running outside of traditional political structures.

Fitzpatrick, widely recognized as the influential Old State Saloon owner unafraid to host open political and theological discussions, has also received endorsements from multiple Christian pastors and faith leaders across the state. Support has extended into national conservative circles, including backing from the organization ConservativesOf and recognition from prominent conservative media voices and podcast hosts.

Despite this growing support, campaign officials and supporters have publicly vocalized lack of coverage from major media outlets within the state. While Fitzpatrick’s campaign continues to gain traction through public events, grassroots organizing, and digital outreach reaching both rural and urban audiences, traditional media attention has remained noticeably limited.

Political observers note that this trend reflects a broader shift, as Republican voters across Idaho—rural and urban alike—increasingly support candidates positioned outside of institutional influence and large-scale corporate backing.

Fitzpatrick’s campaign has centered on issues including government transparency, state sovereignty, and opposition to corporate and out-of-state influence in Idaho policy decisions. He has called for full transparency in the management of Idaho’s funds, including complete vetting of any state land sales and publicly accessible transaction records, with a clear priority given to Idaho residents. His platform also includes investigating environmental concerns such as substances being introduced into Idaho’s air, ending the use of taxpayer funds to support individuals who are not legal U.S. residents, and redirecting those resources to Idahoans in need.

Fitzpatrick has taken a firm stance against large-scale data center developments in Idaho, citing concerns over water usage, power demand, and noise. He has stated that approval would require clear, enforceable solutions to these issues; without them, he opposes such projects moving forward in Idaho communities statewide.

Additionally, Fitzpatrick has proposed strict enforcement measures for businesses found to be knowingly employing individuals who are not authorized to work in the United States, alongside reforms to eliminate state-funded healthcare benefits and other incentives for non-citizens. His campaign argues that these policies would reduce the need for costly state enforcement actions by removing incentives and encouraging voluntary compliance with immigration laws.

In addition, his campaign emphasizes responsible use of Idaho’s natural resources and commodity markets as a pathway toward long-term economic strength, with the stated goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating property and income taxes for residents. Fitzpatrick has also positioned himself firmly against corporate influence in policymaking, advocating instead for a populist approach to leadership; one in which he regularly engages directly with Idahoans across the state and incorporates their input into decisions affecting the future of the state. His message has gained traction across diverse communities, with county-level engagement remaining a key driver of political momentum.

As the primary election approaches, the expanding list of county-level support and organizational backing signals a competitive race, with grassroots momentum emerging as a defining factor—while much of the state’s media noticeably continues to ignore the shift, seemingly shielding the incumbent from scrutiny of policies critics say run counter to core Republican values.

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